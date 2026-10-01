Ranking the 5 defining moments of the Milwaukee Brewers' historic 2026 season

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers cemented their place as one of the most exciting teams in franchise history, setting a new record with 103 regular-season wins while reaffirming one of the strongest cultures in the MLB, let alone American professional sports as a whole. They not only secured the No. 1 seed in the National League and an NL Central title, but also finished with the best record in the MLB as the only team to top 100 wins.

But what are the moments that will stand out most when you look back on this team? From broken records to walk-offs, home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts, clutch wins, and devastating losses, there are quite literally dozens of moments to choose from.

However, several moments stand out from the rest and will linger in Milwaukee Brewers fans' minds for the rest of their lives. These are the top five moments that defined the 2026 Brewers season.

5. May 10, 2026: Brice Turang completes Mother's Day Miracle with a walk-off home run for Brewers' first sweep of the Yankees since 1989.

The 2026 season will be remembered as the year Brice Turang solidified himself as one of, if not the single best second baseman in the MLB. But no moment encapsulates his rise quite like the walk-off home run that completed Milwaukee's first sweep of the New York Yankees in 37 years.

With two outs in a tie game, Turang hit a miraculous solo shot off reliever David Bednar in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the series sweep and once again confirm that the Milwaukee Brewers are not a team to be trifled with. It was one of the first true indications that this Brewers crew was bound for greatness this season, and that Turang would be key to that rise.

BRICE TURANG WALK-OFF HOME RUN 😤



The @Brewers sweep the Yankees on Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/FteQ7VWhaU — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2026

4. September 8, 2026: Luis Lara's first career walk-off seals Brewers' back-and-forth extra-inning battle vs. the Cubs.

Resiliency is one of the key traits that stands out most from this year's Milwaukee Brewers team, and there were few moments that exemplified this better than the Brewers' Sept. 8 matchup with the rival Chicago Cubs.

Tied at 1-1 from the first inning to the ninth, Jacob Misiorowski allowed just one run in six innings, tallying nine strikeouts, including a record-setting 104.5 MPH pitch to start things off. Unfortunately, Trevor Megill couldn't hold onto that momentum in the ninth inning, loading the bases and allowing Carson Kelly to put the Cubs ahead 3-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Pinch-hitting in the final frame, Christian Yelich hit a crucial single, setting up Jackson Chourio for the game-tying home run blast deep into left field. In the 10th inning, Garrett Mitchell made a spectacular catch-and-toss to David Hamilton at third base, retiring both Alex Bregman and Seiya Suzuki. On offense, Sal Frelick hit a pop-up single that evaded two Cubs in left field, setting up a bases-loaded situation for rookie Luis Lara to hit his first career walk-off RBI deep into left field, securing a crucial win that made a serious dent in Chicago's race to catch up to the Brewers in the NL Central race.

Spoiler alert: They never caught up, and your Milwaukee Brewers won the division handily.

LUIS LARA WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/43oRP4oiuw — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

3. August 18, 2026: Brewers achieve the largest shutout since 1887 with a 22-0 rout of the Mariners in Milwaukee.

This historic 22-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners was an achievement we've never seen in Milwaukee. 11 players logged hits, seven with multiple hits, and Seattle failed to earn a single run in response. Among those batters, Yelich, David Hamilton, and Luis Lara each had four RBIs, contributing to the largest rout in recent MLB history.

Not only did this tie the Brewers' franchise record for runs scored in a game, but it was the first rout by such a margin since 2004. And flying under the radar was starter Kyle Harrison, who allowed just two hits in five innings before handing the reins over to Shane Drohan, Grant Anderson, and even catcher Gary Sánchez. It was a sight to behold and one that cemented its place in Milwaukee sports history.

2. August 13, 2026: Brewers make a statement with their comeback victory at Dodgers Stadium, leading to a win in the season series.

Trailing 4-2 entering the ninth inning, the Milwaukee Brewers knew they desperately needed a bounce-back after being swept by the San Diego Padres and, for the first time this year, felt the seams starting to come undone on their historic win trajectory.

Following the resilient spirit embodied by the franchise, the Brewers hit five singles in six at-bats, including RBI singles by Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, and Jake Bauers to take the lead at the top of the ninth frame. Now with a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, Trevor Megill entered the game and put the Dodgers away, earning his 22nd save of the season.

Although this wasn't as flashy a moment in what's been an outstanding season for the Brew Crew, it was certainly one of the most meaningful, because this is the moment they knew there was nothing that could stop them but themselves.

1. June 12, 2026: Jacob Misiorowski throws his first-career complete-game shutout vs. the Phillies.

For all the wonderful moments we've experienced, the story of the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers' season has to be the presumptive Cy Young Award-winning campaign by homegrown superstar pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. And no moment stands out from his season as much as the complete-game shutout he posted with 15 strikeouts, the most by any pitcher in the 2026 season.

He allowed only one hit in the entire game, throwing 74 strikes in 95 pitches to decimate the Philadelphia Phillies in front of the Milwaukee faithful at American Family Field. He recorded a 104.5 MPH fastball, breaking his own previous record for the fastest recorded pitch by a starter in the pitch-tracking era. This was also the most strikeouts in a Maddux, or a sub-100-pitch complete-game shutout, and he threw more than 55 pitches at 100 MPH in the contest.

Some games are cemented in Brewers history. This one is cemented in professional baseball history, and for that, it has to top the charts of the greatest moments of Milwaukee's epic 2026 campaign. Let's just hope they can add to the list as their playoff run begins this October.

15 STRIKEOUTS!



Jacob Misiorowski has the most Ks by any pitcher in a game this season 🤯 https://t.co/1nSBjVuGWA pic.twitter.com/oHSDlALVOE — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026