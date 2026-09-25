100-win Brewers deserve celebration before Milwaukee turns attention to the postseason

Dreams do come true! With a series-sealing win in Philadelphia, your Milwaukee Brewers reached 100 wins for the first time in franchise history, becoming the 24th MLB team to reach the century mark. This team refuses to let pressure get to them despite the odds piled against them at every level, creating a perfect recipe for a fan-favorite team.

THE NEWEST MEMBER OF THE 100-WIN CLUB pic.twitter.com/qHgNfI5sl6 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 25, 2026

This season will go down as one of the most electric in franchise history, so it's time for the city to rejoice. Milwaukee's fanbase is one of the best and most dedicated in all of professional sports. This is a franchise that has more than twice as many seasons (32) under .500 in its 58 years of existence as it has seasons with a win percentage of .550 or higher (14).

More than ever, the power of friendship is prevailing in professional sports. Teams built on culture, camaraderie, and the fundamentals of the game are rising to the top. Few teams epitomize that better than the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers — a team that manager Pat Murphy has kept humble and focused on the task at hand at every opportunity.

The underrated. The underdogs. The forgotten. These are the descriptors Murphy and the pundits have used all year long to describe this Brewers team. But history will remember them as the 100-win Milwaukee Brewers, and that's what matters.

Even with the MLB Playoffs on the horizon, the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans deserve to stop and smell the flowers.

Not only did their 100th win reach a historic milestone for the franchise, but it also sealed Milwaukee's fate as the No. 1 seed in the entire National League, giving them home-field advantage for the playoff run ahead. However, that's a story for another day, as the season plays out and Playoff matchups are set.

Today, we need to celebrate. Before this season, many baseball fans and analysts suspected this would be the year the Brewers began to fall off, and the Cubs would rise back to the top of the NL Central. Milwaukee shut that down quickly, dominating their neighbor and foe by winning nine of the 13 games they played against each other this year.

The 2026 regular season will be remembered for a laundry list of moments and achievements that cannot be understated. From Jacob Misiorowski's first run at the Cy Young Award to Jackson Choruio's offensive outburst leading the team's late-season push, and Jake Bauers' emergence as one of the best first basemen in the NL, there are countless reasons we can point to for the team's success.

All-Star catcher William Contreras was the model of consistency for a team that needed it badly. Pitcher Logan Henderson evolved into one of the biggest powerhouse pitchers in the National League. For a time, Kyle Harrison looked like one of the best young starters in the sport. The bullpen was undeniable, with Aaron Ashby coming out of the gate blazing and leading the league in wins for a significant portion of the season, and Abner Uribe solidifying himself as one of the toughest relievers in the game.

All the while, Pat Murphy and Matt Arnold's commitment to culture and player development paid off in dividends, with both clubhouse leaders looking like geniuses in what could've been a lost season.

Sports are about the memories we make along the way. Remember the feeling of watching your favorite team this season, because these are the moments that make all the hard times of being a sports fan worth the pain. The Milwaukee Brewers are on top of the world right now and everyone who has stuck by them through thick and thin deserves to celebrate this moment.