Brewers' statement series in Los Angeles proves their World Series hopes are alive

We've entered the stage of this Milwaukee Brewers team's lifecycle where everything must be compared against their ultimate goal of contending for their first World Series. They've been a dominant force in the NL Central for the better part of the last decade, claiming the division outright in five of the last six seasons. So we know this team can find success in the regular season, but the litmus test of how far they can truly go came when facing the reigning World Champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last year, the Brewers were humbled by a clean sweep at the hands of the Dodgers in the NLCS, abruptly closing the window just as Milwaukee's dedicated fanbase started to believe this might be the year. In 2026, they've come out of the gates even stronger, on pace for the first 100+ win regular season in franchise history with marquee wins over many of the biggest names.

But none of those moments have been quite as significant as the Brewers' 3-1 series victory on the road at Dodger Stadium — a setting where they've historically struggled to put together wins. Closing out the series Sunday with a 6-2 win powered by Logan Henderson's six-strikeout performance and stellar showings from both Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers at the plate.

So what does the Brewers' series victory over the Dodgers in L.A. mean for their World Series outlook?

While they cannot afford to get overly cocky and bypass the competition along the way, everyone knows the No. 1 force standing between Milwaukee and its first World Series championship is the same team that humbled them a year ago. So coming off a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, this looming series with Los Angeles was a make-or-break moment in what's otherwise been an outstanding season for Milwaukee.

For the Brewers to string together three wins in four outings proves they've come a long way from this time last year. The young pitching rotation of Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Kyle Harrison has the juice to go up against one of the best offenses in baseball and nullify their usual impact, with an elite defensive lineup prepared to help their pitchers however possible.

Offensively, however, this was a major milestone for Milwaukee. The team has struggled to get runners across home plate all year long — a continuing trend from their defeat in last year's postseason against that same team. So to see the Brewers' offense score at least four runs in three of four games, and outscore a relatively healthy Dodgers offense 16-10 in the series, speaks volumes about their resilience and willpower, even without leaning on home run performances to get there.

Basically, the biggest thing standing in the way of the Brewers' path to the World Series at this point is themselves. If they can learn from their past and keep building on the present, we could be celebrating a historic milestone in the Brew City come October.