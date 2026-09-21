3 unexpected reasons why the Brewers broke their franchise wins record this year

For the second consecutive year, the Milwaukee Brewers have set a new franchise record for regular-season wins. With 98 victories and six games left to play, the Brew Crew has the best chance it's ever had to top 100 wins in a season and has already clinched sole ownership of the NL Central's No. 1 seed.

While all eyes are on whether the Brewers can carry this momentum into the postseason, the team has taken a moment to celebrate these milestones as they come, feeding into a culture of camaraderie and pride that makes this year's squad so easy to root for. And while those in Milwaukee knew this season had unprecedented potential, the national consensus was far less optimistic, with many pundits picking the rival Chicago Cubs to regain control of the division.

So what set the Brewers apart this season? We knew much of that pressure would fall on the shoulders of familiar names — Jackson Chourio, Jacob Misiorowski, William Contreras, etc. But it's those we didn't expect to make so much of an impact who altered the course of Milwaukee Brewers history this year.

1. Pat Murphy wasn't afraid to be flexible with his lineups and rotations.

As mentioned by manager Pat Murphy during his postgame scrum after securing the record-setting victory, the Brewers have had 58 different players on their active roster over the course of the season. That means endless tinkering, trial and error, injuries, inconsistencies, and a relentless effort to find a winning formula. Murphy integrated rookies like Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara, helping to mask their deficiencies and highlight their strengths.

This will serve them extremely well when managing their expectations and rotations in the 2026 MLB postseason, as the Brewers have a long way to go before achieving their ultimate goals for 2026.

2. Jake Bauers' breakout campaign fueled a massive midseason push.

We cannot deny the extraordinary emergence of first baseman Jake Bauers as one of the most reliable offensive players in the division this year. The veteran journeyman bounced around four different franchises in his first six seasons as a pro before finding a home in Milwaukee, where he steadily improved year-over-year until putting himself in contention for Brewers MVP in 2026.

Bauers' 26 home runs and 93 walks lead Milwaukee this season while ranking top four in total RBIs, runs, hits, OPS and Slugging. His presence has been undeniable and has seemingly emerged from nowhere to become one of the team's most important players in the most crucial moments.

3. Milwaukee's upstart bullpen shattered expectations in 2026.

There was plenty of hype surrounding The Miz entering his second year as a pro, but the rest of the Brewers' bullpen flew under the radar to start the season. No one knew exactly what to expect from up-and-coming starters Logan Henderson or Kyle Harrison, who each earned 10 wins to this point in the season. Yet they overcame the odds and, at least in Henderson's case, have proven themselves as players who opponents need to keep an eye on moving forward.

That's far from the end of that story, though. From Aaron Ashby's growth into one of the best relievers in baseball, to Abner Uribe's arc throughout the season, and Trevor Megill's journey as the closer, the entire bullpen has contributed to a winning formula and the second-best team ERA in baseball, at 3.54.

To an extent, there was a 'nobody believed in us' storyline that gave the Brewers a chance to become an underdog despite proving last year that this is a legit team with an elite bullpen, smart offense, elite coaching, skill development, and front office acumen.

Now, it's up to the Brewers organization from top to bottom to take everything they learned in this record-setting season and turn it into a lifelong memory for their fans in the playoffs.