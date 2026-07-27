Jacob Misiorowski's legendary heater puts him back atop the Cy Young Award race

When Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski finds his groove, there's nothing a batter can do about it but brace for impact. Although it's bizarre to ponder, considering he's only in his second season as a pro, Jacob Misiorowski is the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in MLB history at just 24 years old, and after Sunday's performance, is on track to run away with the NL Cy Young Award.

Misiorowski struck out seven straight batters to begin Milwaukee's 11-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies to secure the series win, and 13 of the first 14 batters he faced. Four of every five pitches he tossed were a four-seam fastball, and every single one of them went for 100+ MPH, setting a new MLB record in the process. 54 of those pitches went for 102+ MPH, which is 23 more than his own previous record, and 34 more than anyone but Jordan Hicks, who threw 20 of them in 2019.

So while the Milwaukee Brewers consider how to shore up their bullpen and add a little bit of power at the MLB Trade Deadline, the true reason for them to go all-in on this season is that Jacob Misiorowski has forced their hand. They have the best starting pitcher in baseball, and the probable Cy Young Award winner for 2026, leading the charge, accelerating their title window, and forcing the team's leadership to go all-in around this generational talent.

Jacob Misiorowski's path to the NL Cy Young Award is the same road that could bring the Milwaukee Brewers to the World Series.

At this point, keeping Jacob Misiorowski healthy and engaged is the No. 1 priority for the Brewers through the end of the regular season. He is the north star, giving this team hope of overcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers' payroll and battling their way to the World Series. One of the best ways to do that is by fleshing out their rotation of starting pitchers to ensure Misiorowski isn't overworked, like he seemed to be leading up to and coming out of the All-Star break.

Even with that being the case, missing a few starts along the way, Misiorowski is far and away the leader for the Cy Young Award. Beyond the sheer speed, he leads all qualified starting pitchers in ERA (1.58), strikeouts (185), and WHIP (0.75) through 120 innings pitched. At the rate he's going, it's hard to imagine anyone else catching up in the National League. At the current rate things are going, the only pitcher who could reasonably catch up is Philadelphia's Cristopher Sanchez.

It was iffy for a moment, given the injury concern and potential for extended rest, but it's safe to say that Jacob Misiorowski is back in the driver's seat in this Cy Young Award race. Now he just needs to finish the year as strongly as he started it to secure his trophy.