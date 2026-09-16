Pat Murphy's Brewers revelations hints at something much bigger than an NL Central title

For the fourth year in a row and the sixth time in five years, your Milwaukee Brewers are officially the 2026 NL Central division winners, securing the historic record with a resounding 5-1 win in Pittsburgh and a Cubs loss to Atlanta on Tuesday night. But long before they sealed the deal, manager Pat Murphy had already realized there was something special brewing within this dynamic locker room.

One massive step toward our ultimate goal#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/UDop8GYgCx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 16, 2026

While the Brewers showered the Pirates' visiting locker room with champagne and beer to celebrate their NL Central title, Murphy took a moment to speak with the media, reflecting on the moments he knew this team was bound to be special this season:



"The first time going into Chicago, we kind of strolled in and played well for three straight days, and people started turning heads, like, 'Wait a minute. Maybe these guys aren't so young. Maybe this pitching will hold up...



"But I think if I was to pick one [moment], we get swept by the Padres in San Diego, and all three games could've gone out way. Everything we did backfired. Then we go to L.A. We don't have Turang. We played Vaughn at third base. We played Gary Sanchez at first base, Jonny Ornelas at second base, and we beat the Dodgers, whatever it was, three out of four. That, to me, was a pivotal moment, like, 'Hey, there's something special about this group.'"

Murphy undoubtedly deserves top consideration for a third straight NL Manager of the Year award for his masterful leadership of this Bad News Bears-esque Brewers squad. His ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life is a trait that can only be learned by those who are simultaneously locked into their craft and pure of heart.

But when you dig a little deeper into his words, Murphy is not only hinting at moments that symbolize growth for his team but also at what they're truly capable of in the postseason.

The moments that Pat Murphy says defined this Brewers season hint at Milwaukee's mentality coming off a fourth-straight NL Central win.

From going into Chicago and putting the burners on their deepest foe to taking a series sweep in stride and beating the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers on the road without a healthy lineup, these moments that stood out most to Murphy are emblematic of the path ahead for Milwaukee. These are two of, if not the top, opponents standing in the Brewers' way of a World Series run this year.

So for Murphy, these weren't just examples of a young team defying the odds, but of his group proving to him that they're mentally prepared for the task they've set out on together. And that's not a sentiment that belongs to Murphy alone, either. In a brief interview, veteran and former MVP Christian Yelich, one of the few players who's been on this long and winding road since 2018, mentioned that winning the NL Central was only one of the goals the team has for itself, and there's still plenty left to be done this season.

So the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers took an evening to embrace the fact that they set a historic milestone. This was the first time any team had won the NL Central division four years in a row, and that's worth celebrating. But it's back to work for Milwaukee with 11 games left and a genuine opportunity to win 100 games for the first time in franchise history.

Yet something tells me that won't be enough to satisfy them, either. The Brewers want something far more difficult to achieve than a regular-season record, but they won't be able to chase after that dream until October. So all they can do in the meantime is stay ready for the moment that opportunity arises.