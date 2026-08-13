Brewers star Brice Turang is finally recognized as the MLB's best second baseman

We've watched it brewing behind the scenes for years, but people outside of Milwaukee are finally catching on to just how special Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is. With 121 hits, 76 RBI, and 16 home runs this season, he's been one of the most consistent forces in Milwaukee's lineup while remaining one of the most dominant gloves in the sport.

Yet through it all, he was somehow still snubbed for his first career All-Star appearance earlier this year, once again feeding the underdog, 'nobody believes in us' mentality that put a chip on this Brewers group's shoulders all year long. But as the season carries on and he continues to prove this isn't a fluke, as Milwaukee paces a paper-thin NL Central race with the best record in the National League, Brice Turang has become impossible to deny.

That was highlighted by former major leaguer and Talkin' Baseball host Trevor Plouffe, who said the following about Turang:



"I was fearful to have anybody hit the ball to the right side of second base, and even, a little bit to the left side of second base. It's insane the plays he makes when he's up to bat," Plouffe said. "If you're talking about the perfect Brewers player, it's him, but also, he's like America's starting second baseman. I think he's the best second baseman in all of baseball right now."

This is the type of recognition that's long overdue for Brice Turang, who certainly should've been an All-Star and will certainly be in the conversations for National League MVP, Gold Glove recognition, or even All-MLB Team honors by the time this season is done.

Brice Turang is America's Second Baseman, despite the Milwaukee Brewers star not getting that love in All-Star voting.

As we've discussed here before, large-market bias is anything but understated in the modern MLB, from limitless spending to All-Star consideration. So for a franchise like the Milwaukee Brewers, whose historic underperformance looms heavily over their recent success, it's hard to shake that shadow from a national perspective.

But when you talk to the people who really love and deeply analyze the game, Brice Turang is one of the most common names to come up. He's an elite defender in the 98th percentile of all players in Outs Above Average (OAA) and the 97th percentile in Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant.

Beyond the metrics, it couldn't be clearer how important Turang is to this team. He makes playing one of the most crucial and complicated positions in the game look easy, and Brewers fans tend to feel at ease when he steps up to the plate. That level of reliability is the backbone of what's been an elite defense in Milwaukee, helping to fuel one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

So while the MLB diehards are catching onto Turang's unique talent now, none of this is a surprise to the Brewers fans who've been chanting his name for years leading up to this point.