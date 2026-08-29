Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is already redefining MLB history, and he's just getting started

In Milwaukee, we felt a shift in the landscape emerging as superstar pitcher Jacob Misiorowski began to materialize from the minor leagues, but the broader baseball fandom was only starting to catch on in the back half of last season. Now, in his second season in the majors, the Miz has commanded the attention of MLB fans everywhere, redefining the game's history in the process with his unprecedented skill and uncanny output.

As of mid-June, the 24-year-old had thrown 46 of the 50 fastest pitches ever recorded by a starter in the MLB, and his stature in league history has only grown since then. With 222 strikeouts in 25 starts, he's on pace for the most single-season strikeouts in Brewers history, and recently became the seventh player in MLB history to post 25 straight starts with three or fewer earned runs allowed. He has more than 900 pitches of 100+ MPH this season, and we're just scratching the surface of his accolades. But even with that unequivocal truth emerging, none of those stats hit as hard as this...

The MLB itself has conceded that Jacob Misiorowski is legitimately one of the most impactful, awe-inspiring pitchers of all-time, naming his iconic fastball seventh on the list of the Top 10 Nastiest Pitches that Defined Baseball, already surpassing Greg Maddux's fastball and Clayton Kershaw's curveball. Just a reminder — this guy has only played in 40 regular-season games.

Blazing fastballs, devastating sliders and knee-buckling curveballs.



Every great hurler has their go-to pitch when they’re in a jam.



These are the Top 10 Nastiest Pitches that define baseball. #250for250 pic.twitter.com/GOeLlKFggW — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

There is nothing normal about what Jacob Misiorowski is doing thus far in his career, which begs an unusual but legitimate question... are we watching the career of the greatest pitcher of all-time unfold?

Is Jacob Misiorowski actually one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history ALREADY?!?

Every time I write or talk about Jacob Misiorowski, I feel like I'm floating through the Twilight Zone. How is it plausible to have a conversation like this about a guy who hasn't even begun to sniff what traditionally would be considered his prime?

But I'd believe anything at this point. You could tell me that Jacob Misiorowski hurled a Thanksgiving turkey at 90+ MPH and I'd believe he landed it in a pool of gravy in the strike zone. He could tell me he took out a city bus with a single pitch and I probably wouldn't flinch. If you said that Jacob Misiorowski is already the greatest pitcher you have ever seen with your own two eyes, I can't even argue.

Normally, if a second-year guy made a Top 10 Nastiest Pitches of All-Time list published by the official league, the comments would be flooded with people calling bulls**t. And sure, a few were saying it's too early for The Miz, which is totally understandable. But I literally saw as many comments in the Twitter replies saying that Misiorowski could go toe-to-toe with Nolan Ryan for the top spot on the list.

How about the cesspool that is Facebook comments, where people get away with saying the most deranged things you've ever seen every single day? NOPE! Same story there — mostly people complaining about Barry Zito's curveball, with very few mentions of Misiorowski's inclusion on the list.

It just goes to show how much of an unbelievable, mind-melting, history-defying, awe-inspiring, ridiculous albatross of a superstar that Jacob Misiorowski is. And there's a long road ahead for him to solidify his place in MLB history, but he's well on his way to defying the record books and cementing himself as one of, if not the greatest starting pitcher of all time.

Is it too early for all of this? Almost certainly. But I'm not going to deny what he's shown us any longer. The Miz is one of the greatest players I've ever seen, or will ever see, and I'm not letting history or tradition keep me from embracing him as such. You shouldn't either.