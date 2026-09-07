Update to Josh Jacobs' court case leaves Packers with more questions than answers

The Green Bay Packers knew there would be some hurdles to overcome this offseason, but what has unfolded with Josh Jacobs was never part of the calculus until it was too late. The 28-year-old workhorse running back was in line for one of the most important seasons of his career, and threw it away in a domestic altercation for which he's facing two misdemeanor charges in Brown County court. And just as the Packers pivoted in a different direction, it could change all over again.

Jacobs' initial court date was set for November, which made many wonder whether he'd remain on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List for most of the season. However, Jacobs' court date was just bumped up to later this week, September 10th — two months earlier than expected, per ESPN.

So now, with third-year running back MarShawn Lloyd preparing for a starting bell-cow role in Green Bay, the team's outlook is already in flux, and the confidence that Lloyd and the Packers' running back room had been building for the road ahead is already shaky. And while Green Bay's front office is probably glad to get some clarity sooner rather than later, it's also going to force them into some harsh decisions sooner than initially expected.

What does Josh Jacobs' court date mean for the Green Bay Packers?

There are a ton of questions that will come out of Josh Jacobs' initial court hearing and the subsequent case: What kind of plea will his lawyers enter? What evidence will be shown if the case goes to trial? Is there a chance this gets settled out of court? What penalties will the NFL hand down? When will those take effect? What subsequent penalties will the Packers enforce? Will they need to cut Josh Jacobs outright during the trial or after it plays out?

And that's just scratching the surface of a very complicated and sensitive situation. So as you can see, the Packers were at a point where they could kick that can down the road, even just a few weeks, and focus on football for the time being. Now, GM Brian Gutekunst and Green Bay's leadership need to accelerate some of those discussions, with this situation now looming as the season begins.

Jacobs has become the story of the season for a Packers team that has far more going on than just his situation. We're monitoring the return of Tucker Kraft from injury, the recovery timeline for superstar Micah Parsons, an expected breakout for Jordan Love in his fourth season in the role, and countless other overarching storylines that will make or break the 2026 NFL season for the Packers.

Yet we keep coming back to the one guy who allegedly made some very poor choices and not only derailed the path of the alleged victim but also his own career and the Packers organization. At a certain point, for as talented as he is, we might see Green Bay decide it's all too much and move on from him. But there's almost as much of a chance that Jacobs is back on the field for the Packers in a short while, and that uncertainty is putting a wrench in the start of Green Bay's season.

We'll find out shortly whether it hurts them on the field as much as it feels like it's hurting them off the field.