5 Bold Predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2026 NFL Season

The Green Bay Packers have their sights set on big things heading into the 2026 NFL season.

After two straight losses in the Wild Card Round, they’re dead set on making a deep playoff run and establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the league.

First, they’ll have to navigate a ton of roster turnover. Gone are Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Elgton Jenkins, Rashan Gary and Quay Walker, among others. They’ll also have to manage the returns of Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons from major injuries.

The good news is they still have plenty of talent, led by a coach-quarterback duo hungry to prove the doubters wrong.

Without further ado, let’s dive into five bold predictions for the Packers’ 2026 NFL season.

Matthew Golden has a 1,000-yard receiving season

After being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Matthew Golden was buried on the depth chart during his rookie season. He was behind Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and, at times, even Dontayvion Wicks.

The result was a quiet rookie campaign. Golden caught just 29 passes for 361 yards and zero touchdowns last season.

However, the Packers like what they have in Golden. They traded Wicks and let Doubs walk in free agency, creating room for Golden to ascend the depth chart and earn more playing time.

Golden had a breakout performance in Green Bay’s Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears. He balled out, hauling in four receptions for 84 yards and his first career touchdown. That was just a preview of the massive 2026 campaign he’s about to have.

Tucker Kraft records 1,300 receiving yards

With fewer receiving weapons, players like Golden and Tucker Kraft will get more opportunities. They’ll put up massive seasons as a result.

Before suffering a season-ending injury, Kraft was on pace for 68 receptions, 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns. And he was just scratching the surface.

Kraft is already back with a vengeance. He wants the ball as often as possible and isn’t content with minimal gains after the catch. He’ll look to dish out punishment to every defender who dares step in his way.

Only seven tight ends in NFL history have recorded a 1,300-yard receiving season. Kraft could become the eighth.

Keisean Nixon gets benched and traded

The writing may be on the wall for Keisean Nixon’s future in Green Bay.

Brandon Cisse looks like a bona fide No. 1 cornerback. Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St-Juste are serviceable on the outside. Javon Bullard is a stud in the slot.

That will leave Nixon fighting for snaps week in and week out. He already appears frustrated, and a reduced role could push him over the edge. That tension will first lead to his benching and then a trade by the deadline.

Lukas Van Ness records double-digit sacks

The Packers are known for thinking long-term with their first-round draft picks. This could be the year Lukas Van Ness finally proves them right.

Gary is gone, and Parsons will miss at least the first four weeks, if not more. That opens the door for Van Ness to play as many snaps as his body can handle.

He’s shown flashes throughout his career. Now, he’ll turn those flashes into more consistent production and rack up double-digit sacks in 2026.

Jordan Love wins MVP

Of course, if Golden and Kraft are going to have big years, they’ll need a stud quarterback throwing them the ball. This is the year Jordan Love takes a major leap forward.

With Josh Jacobs facing a suspension of an unknown length, Matt LaFleur needs to unleash Love on the NFL. No more kid gloves.

Love will repay that trust with an MVP-caliber season. In fact, he’ll do one better and win the award.

Bonus: Packers finish with a 12-5 record

The Packers aren’t without flaws. They have major questions surrounding their offensive line, their running back situation without Jacobs, their pass rush without Parsons and their cornerbacks not named Cisse.

They also play in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions, so they’ll need everything they can get from Golden, Kraft, Love and the rest of the roster.

However, they’ll put together enough wins to recapture the NFC North and reach 12 victories for the first time since 2021.