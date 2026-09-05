3 reasons why Jordan Love can become a late-round fantasy football league-winner

As the 2026 NFL offseason finally comes to a close, die-hards and sickos everywhere are gearing up for one of their biggest tests of the year — their annual fantasy football drafts. And if you've done a traditional fantasy draft before, you know just how tough those late-round picks can be in competitive leagues. Today, I'm here to offer a life raft in the sea of ambiguity, in the form of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The 27-year-old is entering his fourth season as the starter for Green Bay, and despite some ups and downs along the way, he's been incredibly consistent and reliable for a young player. Despite missing some time, Jordan Love finished as the 15th quarterback in total points in most formats and added 20+ points in five of the 15 games he played.

While that might not jump off the page just yet, there's plenty of reason to believe he'll be a massive riser in fantasy football rankings as the season goes on, for these key reasons and more.

1. Jordan Love has a healthy core of receiving weapons for the first time in several seasons.

The Packers' wide receivers have had a tough go of it in recent years, with at least one of Love's two best options sidelined through the entirety of the 2025 NFL season. His current No. 1 option, Christian Watson, tore his ACL in the final week of the 2024-25 season, and his No. 2, Jayden Reed, suffered a broken collarbone, Jones fracture, a shoulder dislocation, and foot issues over the last two and a half seasons. Last, but certainly not least, Tucker Kraft tore his ACL in Week 9 last year.

So for the first time in years, Jordan Love has all his offensive playmakers available, which will make a significant difference, considering his expected passing volume this year...

2. Without Josh Jacobs in play, the Packers have no choice but to let Jordan Love cook.

We're most likely going to see the highest passing volume of Jordan Love's career in 2026, out of necessity more than anything else. The Packers just lost their star running back for an undisclosed amount of time, and the remaining backs are completely unproven despite their upside. Head coach Matt LaFleur is more than likely going to deploy a more pass-heavy offense, allowing Love to hit the statistical milestones Green Bay has believed he's capable of since picking him as Aaron Rodgers' successor back in 2020. Speaking of...

3. Jordan Love is chasing the ghosts of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre entering his fourth season as the Packers' starter.

Beyond his undeniable will to win and team-first mentality, Jordan Love is also a player who cares about his place in history, and this season will reflect that more than any other. Their fourth year as Green Bay's starter was when both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre won their first MVP trophies, and with Love carrying on in that lineage, there's no doubt he wants to chase greatness this year.

There's a chance that we look up at the end of the season and Jordan Love, whose average draft position (ADP) is currently the 137th player off the board and 18th quarterback in fantasy football drafts, vastly outperforms the low-level expectations being placed on him by the national consensus.

So whether you're punting on quarterback until the later rounds of your fantasy football draft or need a high-upside backup late/off waivers, Jordan Love is one of the best options you could possible ask for.