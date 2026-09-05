MarShawn Lloyd is eager to shut down a narrative as Josh Jacobs' replacement

As expected, the Green Bay Packers will have to get by without Josh Jacobs for the start of the season. The NFL placed the star running back on the Commissioner's exempt list due to his offseason run-in with the law.

With no big move to replace the former Las Vegas Raiders star, MarShawn Lloyd is officially the next man up in Matt LaFleur's offense. Given his history of injuries and lack of usage, that's a major concern.

Lloyd has barely been involved in the running game since his high school days, though the explosiveness and potential are evident. And now that he'll be tabbed in for a big role for the first time in his career, he's hungry to prove that he can live up to the task.

The Packers are playing a dangerous game with MarShawn Lloyd

“I play ball. That’s it. I’m just ready to play ball,” Lloyd said after practice (h/t Bill Huber). “I’m looking for any opportunity. I haven’t played in two years, so anything is good for me.”

Of course, that's what he would say. There's no way he would've said, 'I don't know if I can handle being the primary ball-carrier, and I'd rather just play sparringly.' But as much as he wants to prove the naysayers wrong, history isn't on his side:

“I’m ready to play as much as they want me to play,” he added. “I’m excited. It’s a dream come true playing for the Packers so, however much carries I get, however much they put me in the game, I’m ready to go.”

Lloyd has a grand total of seven carries in his NFL career. He's been hurt most of the time, and while he's looked shifty and healthier than ever in training camp, there are no guarantees about his availability going forward.

The Packers have always been high on him as a potential one-play-drive guy. He'd be a perfect complement to Jacobs, bringing acceleration and craftiness to the mix after the workhorse back has already worn out the defense on first and second down.

It's not his fault that he's been hurt this often, but looking the other way just feels irresponsible. And if Jacobs is set to miss extended time, perhaps this team might need to do much more than just acquire Kaleb Johnson.

A lack of effort or heart has never been the concern surrounding Lloyd, but there's no point in putting all eggs in the same basket, more so if that basket can't seem to stay healthy. If that has been the case with limited action, who's to say it'll get any better if he's asked to be the team's featured back?

Hopefully, injuries will just be a thing or the past, and he'll finally live up to the sky-high expectations the coaching staff has always had for him. But until he proves he can do it, this should officially be a concern for Matt LaFleur and Co.