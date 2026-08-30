Josh Jacobs landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List leaves Packers in limbo

Just as predicted, the Green Bay Packers are bracing to be without star running back Josh Jacobs for an indefinite period as the 28-year-old was reportedly placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List after being charged with two misdemeanors in an alleged domestic dispute. This was a harsh reality the Packers have been bracing for since the initial allegations came out in late May, but that doesn't make it any less difficult to deal with.

In turn, the Packers acquired sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding an upside swing on a talented college back who underperformed in his rookie campaign. Now, much of the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of MarShawn Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick whose upside is only overshadowed by his seeming inability to stay healthy.

Football is far from the most important aspect of this story, and if the allegations against Jacobs turn out to be true, the tone of the conversation will change drastically. But his first court appearance isn't scheduled until mid-November, so there's not much more to add unless evidence or case details are leaked. With that being the situation, all eyes fall back to the football ramifications of this situation, and frankly, the Green Bay Packers just got dealt a terrible hand from an on-field perspective.

Josh Jacobs was supposed to be a workhorse for the Green Bay Packers. So where do they go from here?

Instantly, Lloyd becomes the primary option out of the backfield for the Packers. He's a consistent force in practice and has been working toward this opportunity all summer, so this is the best chance he'll get to prove that he's a legitimate starting running back at the highest level of the sport. He's skyrocketing up draft boards in fantasy leagues right now as Jacobs plummets from a surefire RB1 to someone most drafters are scared to touch with a 10-foot pole.

He's a replacement-level pass blocker, so the Packers shouldn't have much trouble replacing him in that regard — although that was one area that kept Kaleb Johnson off the field for the Steelers a year ago, so they'll likely need to lean on Lloyd and fourth-year back Chris Brooks for pass protection.

It's also unclear whether the time that Jacobs will presumably miss now will count toward a future suspension, if one is handed down. So there's a legitimate chance the Packers don't get Jacobs back until the end of the season, or outright cut him if he's convicted of crimes related to domestic violence. Furthermore, the Packers now have to start their season answering questions about Jacobs' alleged actions, distracting them from the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

To be frank, this sucks. It's a terrible way to start a season off, and it's something that will linger over their heads all season long. But that doesn't mean the season is lost, or that Green Bay's path to a title is gone. They could find it within their current group to replace his production, or seek a trade to acquire a new starting running back to fill the void left by Jacobs' absence.

So while it may feel like doom and gloom from a fan's perspective, there's still plenty of time left to see how this situation plays out. There's even a chance that Jacobs plays in the first game of the season if new information comes out, even if that's a long shot at best right now. Nonetheless, Green Bay's front office has been preparing for this moment, as have Jacobs' teammates who are left to pick up the pieces. Now, we get to see how everyone else responds to adversity and rises to the occasion.