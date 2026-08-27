Josh Jacobs charges make Packers' looming decision far more complicated

It's official: Packers starting running back is facing two charges out of Brown County for misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, per court records reported by Channel 3000. The two charges can impose a maximum combined sentence of 18 months in prison, plus fines, for the 28-year-old Pro Bowler, although those won't be determined until after the legal process plays out. Jacobs' first court date is after the Packers' Week 10 game in Minnesota.

While the Packers have quietly prepared for the possibility they'll be without their star in the backfield, the situation has become far more complicated given the timing. Obviously, the optics are terrible, although the charges are no longer being called domestic violence outright, and the only felony allegation has been dropped. However, Jacobs' legal troubles will loom over him and the Packers all season, with the possibility of a suspension being announced by the NFL at any time.

Similar situations include the 5-game suspension of Zay Jones in 2024, an 8-game suspension and release by the Kansas City Chiefs for Kareem Hunt, and a 1-game suspension for Josh Brown, which was followed by another 7-game suspension after further evidence was released. As of right now, there is no publicly available surveillance footage, which seems to be a major factor in how significantly the NFL might rule.

So while we finally have some answers on the Josh Jacobs situation, it also leaves more questions than answers as to what happens next in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers remain stuck in limbo because of Josh Jacobs' alleged actions.

It shouldn't even have to be said that the alleged victim in this situation is far more important than the football side of things, but we can't speak to the specifics of the altercation. As it plays out in the judiciary system, it'll play out in the court of public opinion, and we can have a more nuanced conversation about Jacobs, his potential actions, and why the NFL seems to perpetuate all of its stereotypes as the most violent sports league with the highest rate of domestic violence allegations.

For the time being, however, we can focus on the football side of things. And for the Green Bay Packers, it's hard to say where the situation goes from here. It would make sense for Jacobs to face a smaller suspension from the NFL, but we've also seen plenty of other scenarios in which they wait for official sentencing and conviction before imposing penalties or suspensions.

However, the Packers need to be ready for that shoe to drop at any moment, which means keeping Marshawn Lloyd in a stay-ready mentality in case he finds himself the starting QB for a Green Bay team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. And while GM Brian Gutekunst says he's prepared to roster an extra RB or pull someone up from the practice squad if they need to, the Packers should really consider their options on the free-agent market.

There's also a solid chance that Jacobs simply plays this season, and we find out about his fate next season. With that said, the Packers are historically a strict franchise that doesn't tent to tolerate things like this. Are they willing to bend their morals just because of Jacobs' caliber of talent?

At this juncture, that appears to be the case, but this is a situation that is unfolding so rapidly and unpredictably that it's hard to say what's going to come next. But the Packers need to have a backup plan ready, and a backup to their backup, because as they're learning the hard way, there's no telling what comes next in a situation like this one.