4 free agent running backs the Packers could target after Josh Jacobs update & roster cuts

Now that Green Bay's roster has been cut down to 53 players, the team's strengths and weaknesses have become clearer across the board, but especially for the unproven running back room. There's still tremendous upside between Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, and the presumptive starter, MarShawn Lloyd. But the floor that group brings with it is just as unsteady, which could lead GM Brian Gutekunst to seek backup in free agency.

Luckily for the Packers, there are still some talented backs available in the free agent market, with several more joining the fray after roster cutdowns. Although it would be a bit unorthodox for Green Bay to make a move like this after cutting down the roster, desperate times call for desperate measures, and the presumptive loss of Josh Jacobs for at least the start of the season is the type of shift that could dramatically impact their playoff seeding.

With that being the case, Green Bay needs to consider all of its options on the free-agent market.

Packers free-agent running back replacement No. 1: Alexander Mattison

A 28-year-old whom the Packers grew familiar with during his years in Minnesota, Alexander Mattison suffered a scary neck injury last preseason with the Dolphins and isn't on a roster right now. But after the injury, he said he planned to return to the field on his own terms and even reportedly worked out for the Texans.

Mattison had more than 700 scrimmage yards in three of his last four seasons and proved himself to be an above-average back who can break loose for a massive play when the opportunity presents itself. If he's healthy enough to get back on the field, the Packers could definitely use his skill set, whether it be for a featured role or to play off of Lloyd in the backfield.

Packers free-agent running back replacement No. 2: Miles Sanders

For the most part, teams know what they're signing up for when they bring Miles Sanders to their team. He's an efficient, talented running back with some pass-catching upside who has been known to make some game-changing plays when he sees the open field.

With a career 4.7 yards per attempt in seven seasons, Sanders was placed on season-ending injured reserve in 2025 with the Cowboys and hasn't found a new home since. He's currently dealing with some off-field legal issues, but nothing as serious as the Josh Jacobs allegations, so if he's cleared by the NFL, he could make a real impact for the Packers.

Packers free-agent running back replacement No. 3: Khalil Herbert

It hasn't been an easy road in the NFL for Khalil Herbert, but when he's on the field, he has generally been a productive back (4.7 yards per attempt) with a versatile skill set and some big-play upside. He spent most of training camp with the San Francisco 49ers before ultimately being waived as part of the final roster cutdowns, but that experience could help inform his approach to the next opportunity.

If the Packers get desperate enough, Herbert could make sense as another pure rushing option. Just don't ask too much of him in the passing game.

Packers free-agent running back replacement No. 4: DeeJay Dallas

An under-the-radar veteran option who has been overlooked at every step of his career, 27-year-old DeeJay Dallas is still looking for the chance to carve out a serious role for himself in the NFL. Playing for four different franchises in five seasons, Dallas has always been stuck behind another back, never really getting his chance to shine.

Yet when he plays, he tends to be productive with a career rate of 4.3 yards per attempt and a 57.3% career rushing success rate. He's solid through contact, reliable in special teams scenarios, and certainly has something to prove after getting cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He could be worth a look if the Packers need someone they can trust with the ball in their hands.