Matt LaFleur Puts Packers Offense on Notice After Early Camp Struggles
NFL training camp season is a great time to be a football fan. Not only does it mean the regular season is right around the corner, but it also gives fans across the country a chance to see how their team is shaping up following months of making offseason addition.
The Green Bay Packers finally joined in on the action to begin the week, however, the news that has stemmed from camp hasn't exactly been encouraging. While the defense has been playing up to snuff, the Packers' offense has frustrated fans and the coaching staff alike, resulting in head coach Matt LaFleur finally having enough on Wednesday.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Frustrated by Green Bay Offense
While Wednesday's practice provide the team with a fresh start, it was the same old struggles for Green Bay's attack.
Easily avoidable mistakes were made while the quarterback room couldn't stop throwing interceptions, forcing LaFleur to tell the media that the "offense has to start matching the intensity of the defense," per Packers insider Tom Silverstein.
The Packers' offensive struggles come after they moved the ball better than most NFL teams last season. In 2023, Green Bay ranked 11th in yards and 12th in points among all 32 franchises and even averaged 34.5 PPG in its two postseason contests.
While the Packers' attack must improve their effort soon, the struggles might not be that shocking. For starters, the team is practicing without franchise QB Jordan Love, who's expected to remain on the sidelines until the player and franchise can agree on a new long-term extension.
With Love's contract holdout ongoing, Packers fans have been forced to watch backup QBs Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt implode during practice. To understand just how ugly things have been, the struggling signal-callers had five interceptions between them during Wednesday's camp sessions.
Considering how the former 2020 first-rounder was electric with over 4,100 passing yards and 32 touchdowns last season, it's unsurprising that watching anyone else under center just isn't the same. Nevertheless, that isn't an excuse for Clifford and Pratt's putrid performance.
There's also the fact that the Packers' lost two key offensive players in Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari back in March. Jones had racked up over 8,000 scrimmage yards and 63 YDs since arriving at Green Bay in 2017 while Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro offensive tackle who started in all 131 of his Packers appearances since 2013.
Even though general manager Brian Gutekunst brought in several players to help fill the duo's void, losing two important offensive players wasn't going to go unnoticed.
There's still plenty of time for the Packers to turn things around on offense, so let's hope that happens sooner rather than later. Green Bay doesn't get its first taste of exhibition action until LaFleur & Co. travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 10, giving more than enough time to make those necessary improvements.
Even with their current issues, the Packers are expected to be a threat once the 2024 NFL campaign begins. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving Green Bay the second-best odds (+200) to win the NFC North next season, marginally trailing the defending division champion Detroit Lions (+160).
