David Bakhtiari Inches Closer to Finding New Home After Latest Update
The Green Bay Packers head into next season with high expectations after they made it to the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs.
They used the offseason to retool the roster and they had to let go of some veterans who were once top-notch performers.
One of the players released was OT David Bakhtiari on March 11. The move saved the Packers more than $20 million in cap space.
After dealing with knee injuries for the past couple of years, the 32-year-old received a great update regarding his health.
Packers News: David Bakhtiari On Track To Return in 2024
Bakhtiari just had a follow-up exam with Dr. Brian Cole, who said he's slated for a return to the field in 2024. That's a great step forward for Bakhtiari, as he's only played in 13 games over the past three seasons.
Back in December 2020, Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice and it's been an uphill climb ever since. In 2021, he had arthroscopic surgery because of fluid and pain in his knee then had to undergo the same procedure in 2023.
It's been a rough couple of years but when Bakhtiari is on the field, he's been an anchor throughout his career. Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler in his 11-year career.
During the 2020 season, Bakhtiari notched a 91.6 pass-blocking grade and only allowed one sack. Although it will have been three years since then by the time Bakhtiari takes a meaningful snap, he can still be a productive player as long as he stays healthy.
Dr. Cole's exam of Bakhtiari's knee is just another step in the right direction.
More Packers news and rumors: