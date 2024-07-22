Jordan Love Puts Pressure on Packers With Move Before Camp
The wait is over for Green Bay Packers fans as this year's training camp officially began on Monday. Practices are back at Ray Nitschke Field as head coach Matt LaFleur hopes to leave training camp with a 53-man roster capable of bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay for the first time in over a decade.
The 2024 NFL season beginning in less than two months is exciting, however, it also reminds Packers fans of one pressing issue: Jordan Love's future with the franchise. After all, the 25-year-old quarterback is in the final year of his contract, and talks about a long-term extension have seemingly slowed down.
Having said that, the Green Bay fanbase might not have to wait much longer based on Love's latest decision.
Packers News: Jordan Love Won't Practice Before Signing Contract Extension
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters about several topics on Monday, including the franchise QB's outlook. Gutekunst told the media that he was informed over the weekend that Love won't participate in practice until an extension is signed, however, he'll still take part in other team activities, per USA Today's Ryan Wood.
While an official timeline hasn't been set, Gutekunst added that he's "optimistic" about the situation and that Love could be extended within the next few days.
The Bakersfield, CA native joined the Packers as the 20th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite boasting a fair amount of potential, Love spent his first three seasons in Green Bay sitting behind long-time starting QB Aaron Rodgers until the latter joined the New York Jets last offseason.
Fortunately, Love proved to be worth the wait during the 2023 campaign. The ex-Utah State signal-caller was among the best at his position last season as he completed 64.2% of passes for 4,159 passing yards, 32 touchdowns (to 11 interceptions), and a 96.1 passer rating. He also threw for 466 yards, five TDs, and a pair of INTs in the Packers' two playoff appearances.
After that performance, it isn't shocking that Love is seeking a major pay bump from the $12.7 million he's making next season. Back in February, Spotrac projected a four-year, $200 million extension for the former Aggie. For comparison, a $50 million average annual value in 2025 is comparable to the likes of Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), and Justin Herbert ($52.5 million).
Considering how QB contracts seem to drastically increase every year, that's a pretty reasonable value for what Love has shown thus far. If his play gets even better, the Packers have a bargain on their hands. If not, they're still paying a fair market value for a top-10 quarterback.
Even though contract discussions can be distracting, oddsmakers are still projecting a massive year for the Packers' franchise QB. As training camp continues, Love is tied for the fifth-best odds (+1400) to be named the 2024 NFL MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook.
