Packers' Early Camp QB Play Already Causing Major Concerns
The Green Bay Packers opened this year's training camp with the announcement that franchise quarterback Jordan Love will sit on the sidelines until a contract extension is signed. As a result, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed the Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt will split QB duties while former 2020 fourth-rounder Jacob Eason was signed a day later to help with the reps.
While nobody expected Green Bay's healthy QBs to replicate Love's production, Clifford and Pratt have done nothing but struggle to begin camp. While every player is entitled to a bad practice showing or two, the latest update from the Packers' camp is nothing short of concerning.
Packers News: Clifford, Pratt Continue Training Camp Struggles
Various Packers beat writers are painting an ugly picture regarding the team's QB performances at Wednesday's practice.
After looking poor under center on Tuesday, Clifford struggled with a broken-up pass thrown to Christian Watson and was even picked off by cornerback Eric Stokes a few minutes later. Packer Report's Andy Herman also added that second-year safety Benny Sapp III picked off Pratt during the second team's session.
The situation is made worse when you realize that Clifford and Pratt threw for five INTs between them on Wednesday alone.
The good news is that Love isn't hurt, so Packers fans likely won't have to see much of Clifford and Pratt during the regular season. The bad news is that having two struggling backup QBs doesn't exactly inspire confidence in a scenario where the franchise arm is forced out of the lineup due to injury.
If Clifford and Pratt continue to leave much to be desired on the practice field, the Packers could potentially look to free agency for help. With Green Bay's offense being a "nightmare" sans Love, Herman also floated around the idea that management should consider reaching out to veteran QB Ryan Tannehill.
The 35-year-old veteran gunslinger has started in 151 games for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans across is 11-year career. Although he's no longer a weekly starter at this stage of his career, Tannehill would likely be one of the league's top backup arms after racking up over 34,000 passing yards with 216 touchdowns (to 115 INTs) since 2012.
Other interesting available free-agent names include Brian Hoyer, Blaine Gabbert, and former Trevor Siemian. Judging by that list, it's clear that Tannehill is the best of the unsigned options.
Hopefully, the Packers and Love can reach an extension soon so the fanbase can finally be put out of its misery. Less than two months before the 2024 season begins might not seem like a long time, but it'll feel like an eternity if Clifford and Pratt keep throwing pick after pick.
Even though the team's QB situation isn't the best at the moment, the sky appears to be the limit in Green Bay. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Packers in a three-way tie for the ninth-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1800) as training camp continues.
