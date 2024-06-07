3 Most Overrated Players in the NFC North
The NFL is made up of eight divisions and while some of them feature back-and-forth action, others are dominated by one franchise. That's been the case for the Green Bay Packers and NFC North, more often than not, throughout the last decade as they've won eight divisional crowns since 2011 — including three of the last five.
With the Packers dominating the division for over a decade, you can't blame rival fanbases for feeling inferior. Knowing that Green Bay has their team's number has led to other NFC North fans overhyping their players just so that they can feel like they're on the same level as the Pack.
Keeping that in mind, here are three of the most overrated players on the Packers' NFC North rivals.
1. Jameson Williams, WR — Detroit Lions
There was a ton of hype surrounding Jameson Williams when the Detroit Lions drafted him 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Alabama playmaker just led the SEC in receiving yards (1,572), yards per reception (19.9), and touchdowns (15) in his final year at Alabama and was joining an up-and-coming Lions team hungry to take the next step.
While draft experts projected that Williams would become a No. 1 WR one day, he's looked far from that thus far. The St. Louis, MO native was held to just six games as a rookie after tearing his ACL in college and didn't do much with his limited opportunities, catching only one of his nine targets. While that lone reception was a 49-yard TD, it was enough to get excited about.
So, how did Williams follow things up in Year 2? Well, it started by missing the Lions' first four games after violating the NFL's gambling policy. He suited up in 12 of Detroit's final 13 regular-season games but still failed to look like a potential WR1, turning 42 targets into just 24 receptions (57.1%) for 354 yards and a pair of TDs with four drops. He was also quiet throughout the postseason, posting a 6-79-1 stat line in three playoff appearances.
Between his 15 regular-season and postseason games, Williams finished with more than two receptions just twice and only exceeded the 50-yard mark three times.
Williams is only 23, meaning that (in theory) his best days could be ahead of him. At the same time, it's hard to envision that he'll become a 1,000-yard playmaker based on what we've seen so far.