8 Packers Not Playing at Beginning of Training Camp
All eyes are on the practice field with the Green Bay Packers kicking off training camp on Monday. However, some of them may wander to the training room, as there are several players who are unable to participate in practice due to various injuries (and one player who is holding out for a new, massive contract).
Hopefully, none of the injuries are serious, as that's the last thing you want to begin training camp. However, there are eight notable players who are out to begin camp. Before we divulge who they are, let's review the definitions of the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) and the Non-Football Injury list (NFI).
What is PUP?
This is a list of players who suffered football-related injuries at some point in the offseason and are not able to practice at the start of training camp. They can participate in everything besides practice and can come off the PUP whenever they are ready to practice again.
What is NFI?
This list is similar to PUP, except it's for players who got hurt doing activities outside of football (hence the name). This could include getting hurt at the football camp you host (foreshadowing) or, for rookies, still working your way back from a collegiate injury.
1. Jordan Love, Hold In
Instead of calling Love a hold-out, we'll refer to him as a hold-in. He's been at practice, even hanging out with the team during the downpour at Tuesday's practice, and is participating in everything besides on the field work. It appears all sides are optimistic he'll get a new contract in place sooner than later.
2. MarShawn Lloyd, Injury
Lloyd is the lone injured player on this list who isn't on either the NFI or PUP. Hopefully, that's a good sign he'll be back very quickly. He's battling a minor hip injury at the start of camp.
3. Jayden Reed, NFI
Reed is the most notable player on this list (other than Love) who will be expected to make major contributions this season. Reed hurt his toe at his football camp over the summer break and is sidelined as a result.
4. Tucker Kraft, PUP
Kraft, not to have his contributions minimized, will also play a vital role in the Packers' offense this season. He tore his pectoral muscle bench-pressing in the offseason (Zach Tom also tore his pec, but is back at practice) and is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery.
5. Caleb Jones, PUP
The Packers could use Caleb Jones back at practice, with Andre Dillard getting lit up and Tom slowly working his way back onto the practice field. Jones is a fringe roster candidate and can't afford to get behind. He's dealing with a hamstring injury right now.
6. Donovan Jennings, PUP
If Jennings wants to make a surprise push for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent, he can't afford to sit out practices. That's easier said than done, as the rookie is fighting a knee injury.
7. Corey Ballentine, PUP
The Packers already have several injury-prone players at cornerback in Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, and they can't afford more guys at the position to miss time. Unfortunately, Ballentine is sidelined with a pesky hamstring injury.
8. Kitan Oladapo, NFI
Oladapo missed most of the Packers' offseason workout program and is unavailable at the start of training camp due to a toe injury he suffered during the NFL combine before the draft. Since he's a rookie and hurt himself before he was officially drafted (even though it was a football-related activity), he's able to be placed on the NFI list to begin camp.
