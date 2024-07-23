Packers QB Off to Another Rough Start in First Camp Practices
The Green Bay Packers have officially started training camp as the start of the regular season is now seven weeks away. The Packers open the season on Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players all reported on July 17 with the rest of the crew joining them on July 21.
The first practice was on July 22 but Jordan Love wasn't on the field. He let the team know that he wouldn't be practicing until he got a long-term deal.
That led to the Packers adding Jacob Eason on July 23 to take some reps from Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.
With Love on the sideline, these guys are getting all the reps but on the second day of practice, Clifford struggled.
Packers News: Sean Clifford Is Already in Training Camp
Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported that Clifford threw two interceptions in practice. That isn't a positive sign for the Penn State product
During minicamp, he also had his fair share of problems on the field, tossing three interceptions in a practice.
It looks like those problems have trickled into training camp, which isn't good for Clifford. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to be the QB2 behind Love but has failed to cement himself.
That led to the Packers adding Pratt in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They continued to add to the room with the recent addition of Eason.
With no clear QB2 on the roster, Clifford's bad offseason continues to push him down the pecking order. With Love not on the field, this is the time for him to showcase his ability to stick onto the roster.
But unfortunately, he's digging a deeper hole for himself.
