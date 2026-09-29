Green Bay is failing Jordan Love at a critical juncture in his Packers career

This was supposed to be Jordan Love's year. The 27-year-old is in his fourth year as a starter, which has historically been the landmark season in which Packers franchise quarterbacks take off. But Green Bay failed him, both in the offseason moves they made and in the ones they didn't, as the team falls to 1-2 with losses to some of the NFL's lowest-ranked teams.

There is a litany of problems holding Jordan Love back from fulfilling his potential this season, but none more glaring than the offensive line. This is the worst-ranked group in the NFL through three weeks, allowing nearly 15 pressures per game and eight total sacks allowed this season. They're making significant changes at the position right now, bringing in some veteran free-agent help, but these are moves they could've made months ago if they had any foresight.

That's only the beginning of the problem, though. Green Bay also effectively has no running game, with the fewest rushing yards in the NFL through three weeks by a margin of almost 100 yards. Between MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks, the Packers are effectively getting a zero from backfield production every week.

And while the Packers' headlining pass-catchers are performing relatively well, the Packers also lead the NFL with nine drops in three weeks, which is nearly double their entire 2025 total in only three games.

With all these factors combined, it's hard to imagine just how frustrated and disappointed quarterback Jordan Love feels as his team fails to reach the standard he sets for himself and that Green Bay has historically set for itself.

Jordan Love deserves better than what the Green Bay Packers are giving him right now.

How is Jordan Love supposed to shed the narratives about him if he doesn't get a chance to? Between the drops, sacks, pressures, and lack of a run game, this Packers offense has looked like a middle school flag football team playing against a D1 college team. Not to mention, they lead the NFL with 26 penalties in three games, setting back most of the progress he's been able to make.

Statistically, this is the worst season of Love's career as a starting quarterback by a significant margin. He's posting his lowest success and completion percentages and passer rating of his young career, in a season in which we expected Love to break out and potentially blossom into an MVP candidate.

Now, he's under more scrutiny than ever from the national media and a broader NFL fandom that sees him scrambling and throwing away passes more than they see him doing what he does best — leading a team with a methodical approach down the field to score.

If they don't get their act together fast, this could have serious ripple effects for Jordan Love's future in Green Bay. Teams are allowed to have down years, but not for a lack of competency, and that's what the Packers are experiencing this season: incompetence.