Jordan Love answers biggest Packers question in redemptive finish

The Green Bay Packers escaped the New York Jets with a 20-17 win in what was a game defined by bad weather and ugly play from both sides. Jordan Love didn't have nearly as impressive a passing day as the first week of the season finishing 16/29 for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, what made the game far more impressive than the numbers suggest is understanding when the production happened and who the best player on the field was when the Packers needed the quarterback most.

If there has been one recent source of frustration or critique of Love it is an inability to finish games strong. Both in last year's wildcard loss and in Week 1 the box score looked great, but when the game was falling out of control neither contest was Love able to step on the field and be the star Green Bay fans know the signal caller to be capable of being.

This changed in Week 2 as Love completed a double-digit comeback to force overtime and would quickly follow this up by delivering a game-winning drive to set up a chip shot field goal for rookie kicker Trey Smack. Love's day might not look great on paper, but Packer fans couldn't be happier with the performance the quarterback just delivered.

Love showed up when the game appeared to be falling out of hand and was the best player on the field halting what would have been a demoralizing two-game losing streak. It is the exact version of the quarterback that has Green Bay fans arguing the starter deserves more respect in the national conversation.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Delivers Needed Clutch Performance to Half Frustrating Losing Streak

For Green Bay to continue to be in the playoff conversation this is the version of Love that must show up as Josh Jacobs and Micah Parsons both continue to miss time. While the future of Jacobs remains very much in question, Parsons is expected to return by the second half of the season giving Green Bay a needed boost.

With this in mind, the path for Green Bay consistently winning is Love being this version of himself. While the numbers are bound to improve in games with better conditions the more important piece was Love being able to take over the game forcing overtime and pushing the Packers into an important win that should steady the season.

Looking at the schedule it is a short week with the Atlanta Falcons up next in what should be a very winnable contest. The Falcons appear to be punting on the 2026 season putting together a laughable effort in the early going of the 2026 season. No question, if this same version of Love continues to show up in the coming weeks the Packers are going to be just fine.