Jordan Love has one remaining flaw Packers need answered

The Green Bay Packers already have every reason to believe that Jordan Love has established himself among the league's top arms. However, there is always room for improvement even for the league's greatest starters. Patrick Mahomes stands out as a clear example struggling with the deep ball in recent seasons. For Love, the biggest knock was whether or not the quarterback could perform while he was under pressure.

It is an overblown storyline with last Sunday's game really exposing the more concerning trait that Green Bay fans need to see Love develop. This is an ability to deliver in the clutch and find a way to make a play when the game is falling apart. Both in the wildcard game at the end of the 2025 season and in Week 1 of this year the signal caller had great numbers, but simply didn't deliver when the game was slipping away.

When things were clicking for the Green Bay offense Love had zero problem making every open play and pushing the ball down the field. However, when you could feel the momentum shift in both games the offense felt tight and coaching mistake prone and if Love is going to take the next step from stardom to being an established superstar this is the missing piece.

It is why the legacy of Tom Brady remains untouched or Patrick Mahomes has become so feared throughout the league. There are 15-20 starters every Sunday capable of making every needed NFL throw and performing at a high level. What differentiates is who can come up bing when your roster isn't helping you or the game plan is falling apart.

Packers Need to See Jordan Love Prove Capable of Turning the Tide

This is where it is important to note that this is a trait the quarterback displayed in years past, but the last two seasons haven't offered this consistently enough. For Love to ascend to superstardom the quarterback needs to prove in a game like Week 1's contest you can stop momentum and find a way to make a play and hold onto control.

Love's numbers were inarguably good in each of his last two contests, but go back and watch each game. Consider the missed plays at the very end of each contest when momentum was falling out of Green Bay's control. If there is one final hole in the game of the impressive signal caller it is finding this elite ability.

Green Bay must do a far better job as well setting up Love with the defense and offensive line both letting the franchise QB down late. Still, there is no way around when you're chasing the level of greatness in reach for Love there needs to be more control in late game scenarios.