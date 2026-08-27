Jordan Love is already closer to the Favre, Rodgers legacies than Packers fans may realize

There's not just one major shadow looming over Packers quarterback Jordan Love, but two of them. With stints from backups sprinkled throughout the run, there have only really been three starters in Titletown — Love, Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre before him. It's a rare sight for an NFL team, but one that makes sense for the iconic legacy of Green Bay's franchise.

So the pressure on Love has been immense from day one, with critics scrutinizing every decision, every play, and every comment since the day he was named starter. But he never seems to run from it or succumb to it, despite the fact that many believe he's not living up to the legacies of those before him. However, when you look deeper at the numbers, it becomes clear that this isn't really the case.

Through their first three seasons as Packers starters, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are virtually identical based on the numbers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EZNEgOqAOe — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 27, 2026

As pointed out by ESPN Insights, Love and Rodgers' numbers through their first three seasons leading the pack are remarkably similar. Then, when you add Favre's stats to the mix, you'll find that both Love and Rodgers outperformed his first three seasons, in which he had fewer wins, a lower completion percentage, fewer yards per game, and a worse touchdown-to-interception ratio.

So while the pressure is mounting on Love to prove himself as a worthy successor to the two goliaths that came before him, the reality of the situation is that he's already doing it — whether you realize it or not.

Jordan Love is on pace to join Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre in Green Bay Packers history if you just give him the chance.

One of the most exciting stats that was pointed to during this discourse is that both Rodgers and Favre won their first MVP awards in their fourth year starting for Green Bay. As momentum builds and Love starts to gain the respect he rightfully deserves from the broader football public, there is a real chance he makes that fated MVP run this season.

He's one of the most consistently accurate passers in the league with the mobility to get himself out of a jam and the arm strength to make game-changing throws under pressure. Health will be the most significant factor, as Love has yet to play a full regular season uninterrupted by injury thus far in his career.

With that said, Love has been an analytics darling with the fearlessness and leadership qualities needed to carry a team into the postseason — even after losing a few weapons in free agency and trades this summer. The sky's the limit for Jordan Love to continue his trajectory and join Favre and Rodgers as one of the best QBs in franchise history, so long as he makes the most of this opportunity and continues to grow.