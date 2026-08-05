Packers continue teasing new 2026 Jordan Love outlook

The Green Bay Packers have been incredibly vocal when it comes to expectations moving forward around quarterback Jordan Love. There was reason to wonder if the franchise might embrace a more balanced attack or searching for ways to take things off the plate of Love after losing both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in the offseason. Instead, head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the organization have made it incredibly clear that not only do they expect more of the same from Love, but there is another level they believe he can reach.

A notable example of this was Green Bay's status on X putting out a highlight of Jordan Love hitting Christian Watson for a touchdown. The caption was a familiar phrase offering only "Hollup... let him cook." This is a message that has been sent from the coaching staff, as well as the franchise is looking to embrace the ceiling of Love.

Rarely does a team put out such a strong message of faith in their quarterback aside from the league's most accomplished starters. The fact that Green Bay is being so vocal about 2026 expectations speaks to the consistency that has grown over the last two seasons and the talent coaches and players are seeing each and every rep.

Packers Embracing Letting Jordan Love Cook Ahead of Pivotal 2026 Season

Love has the talent to be a top-five quarterback in this league and push the roster on a deep January run. To put it simply, there isn't a needed NFL throw that Love is incapable of making, with the quarterback being among the league's best when he is given a clean pocket. If Love can deliver at a more consistent level when under pressure, it will be undeniable that he deserves a spot in the top-five conversation.

Green Bay's level of faith embraces this outlook and bolsters expectations that the upcoming season will see another leap forward. It is also important to note here that while the playoff loss was a frustration, Love played at an incredible level that should've given Green Bay the win and a trip to the second round.

The resume is inarguably impressive over the last two years and continues to bolster confidence that appears to be at a new high. This is great news for Packer fans looking for the signal-caller to take a leap forward and points towards what should be an undeniably explosive 2026 offense.