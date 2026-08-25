3 Running backs Packers should pursue as amid Josh Jacobs uncertainty

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best running backs in business, but there are no guarantees in this league. Josh Jacobs excelled in goal-line situations, but he struggled to find much running ground last season.

Plenty of that is on the offensive line, but he was also a bit banged up, and he's already missed time in training camp. To add insult to injury, he's also dealing with some legal turmoil, and he might still face league discipline and be suspended for the start of the season.

Considering that, and given that backup MarShawn Lloyd has never stayed healthy, general manager Brian Gutekunst should probably try to get more help at the position. Here, we'll discuss three potential options to pursue.

3 Josh Jacobs alternatives Packers should consider

Emanuel Wilson

The Packers let Emanuel Wilson go in free agency, and it always felt like a mistake. He's crafty, can shake off tackles, and was actually more efficient as a ball-carrier last season. Also, he's made strides as a pass catcher and in pass protection.

Wilson may not make the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster. He was poised for a big role before they drafted Jadarian Price late in the first round, and with George Holani emerging as Zach Charbonnet's heir apparent, he might be available soon.

After spending years at Lambeau Field, Wilson is already familiar with Matt LaFleur's offense, so he would be a seamless fit. He'd give them a proven commodity over the more explosive but far more brittle Lloyd.

Kimani VIdal

The Los Angeles Chargers used a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton. So, as much as new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel says they'll have a running back committee, he'll be the featured guy.

So, with Keaton Mitchell potentially as the next guy in the pecking order, Kimani Vidal might be available at a fair price. He's an explosive north-south runner who can give this team another change-of-pace option.

Vidal is also an underrated pass protector who won't hesitate to put his body on the line to create additional lanes. He's the hard-working type of guy whose dirty job doesn't always reflect on the stat sheet.

Trey Benson

The Packers could use their LaFleur connection to work out a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. First-round pick Jeremiyah Love might miss time to start the season, but he's still the featured guy and undisputed starter.

They also have Tyler Allgeier, who's probably the most underrated backup running back in the game, and with James Conner also working his way back from an injury, Trey Benson is clearly the odd man out in the desert.

He has some experience as a spot-on starter, and he's a one-play drive always waiting to happen. He's explosive, can turn the corner in the blink of an eye, and at 6-foot-0, he can manhandle most linebackers trying to take him on the open field.