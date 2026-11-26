Happy Thanksgiving, Brewers fans! It's been a wonderful year for the City of Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and members of the Brew Crew around the world. Just under a month ago, they got to experience something they've never had the pleasure of in the history of this franchise: A World Series championship victory and all the blissful joy that comes with it.

When you want something so badly, and it finally comes to fruition, it means so much more than if you didn't have that same deep-rooted desire. For Brewers fans who only had a taste of the World Series back in 1982, and for those who were born in the years since, this was a feeling of relief and exuberance that they've never experienced before.

So beyond family, friends, health, wealth, and all that gets celebrated normally on Thanksgiving, there is an added level of gratitude that Brewers fans will share around the table with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

Milwaukee Brewers fans will be experiencing a new kind of gratitude this Thanksgiving.

Not only did the Brewers come away with a World Series victory this year, but they did it without sacrificing what made this team so special. Milwaukee didn't leverage all its assets to go make a splashy trade to put them over the edge, or sign the biggest free agent in the offseason to propel their title window. They did it by organically building something real and sustainable, giving Milwaukee reason to believe this franchise has set a new standard for itself moving forward.

The championship core is still young enough to compete for many years ahead. Their best pitcher, Jacob Misiorowski, is only 24. Their second-best starter, Logan Henderson, is the same age. And their best offensive player, Jackson Chourio, is even younger at 22. That's not to mention rookies Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara, who didn't even have a full season of experience under them before becoming bona fide World Series champions.

Behind the scenes, there is a brain trust that Brewers fans can truly believe in. 3x Manager of the Year Pat Murphy is quickly establishing himself as the greatest manager in franchise history, and POBO/GM Matt Arnold may very well be the executive to ever lead this team. They have built something so powerful that even owner Mark Attanasio is willing to buy in, both in spirit and financially.

All in all, the Milwaukee Brewers aren't just a one-hit wonder. This is a team built to compete for the long run. So while Brewers fans are sure to be grateful for what they witnessed this season, they're also going to be thankful for how bright the future feels. It's their payoff for all the years they went through when their favorite team didn't leave them with much to be grateful for on Thanksgiving.