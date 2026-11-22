The name William Contreras is etched into baseball history forever and will remain firmly near the top of the list of all-time great Milwaukee Brewers players for his performance in the 2026 World Series alone, before even considering all he's contributed to the franchise in his four years here. The 28-year-old catcher was the beating heart of this Brewers postseason run, and somehow knew what they were destined for before even reaching the NL Championship Series.

In a recent interview published by the MLB's social media accounts, Contreras was asked if there was a moment when he had a feeling that the Brewers would win the World Series. Although some might've expected that to come closer to the actual finish line, Wild Bill said he had that feeling for the first time during the Brewers' opening-round NLDS matchup with the San Diego Padres.

"First time when I think that way was when the first baseman from San Diego, France, hit the roof," Contreras said. "I talked to Nestor [Corredor], the coach, [and said], 'Hey, this is for us. This World Series is gonna be for us.'"

That was a miraculous moment that 3x Manager of the Year Pat Murphy believed was a gift from Bob Uecker watching over the team. For those who don't recall, Padres first baseman Ty France hit a bomb out to deep left field that would've been a home run, had it not hit the roof and landed perfectly in front of Jackson Chourio for a fly-out.

That fateful moment recounted by William Contreras was a legitimate make-or-break play in the Brewers' pursuit of a World Series victory.

That fateful moment not only changed the course of the series, but possibly the course of MLB History. The San Diego Padres gave the Brewers the biggest run for their money in the entire postseason, with three of the four games decided by one run. Entering the postseason, they were the hottest team in the majors and were viewed as a legitimate threat to whoever they'd face.

Had that ball not hit the roof, Ty France would've been rounding the bases and celebrating a home run, which legitimately could've altered the course of the series and given San Diego the momentum it needed to close things out at home.

Instead, the Brewers escaped that game with a 3-2 victory over France and the Padres to give them the lead in a series they ultimately won in four games (3-1). But the Padres gave the Brewers one of only two losses in their entire postseason run. Baseball, like most sports, is a game of momentum, and that certainly would've swung momentum back in the direction of the Padres had it not hit the roof.

So it's fair to say that regardless of what you believe in— faith, luck, Bob Uecker, the cosmos, etc. — that was an act of destiny that signalled what was to come for this Milwaukee Brewers squad in pursuit of their first-ever World Series championship.