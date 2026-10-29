'Legitimately like Best Friends:" Yelich explains why the power of friendship led Brewers to a World Series

Any group of talented players can compete, but the bond this year's World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers team shared is what truly set them apart from other contenders. For as connected as they appeared on the field, they were just as connected off it, creating a formula that allowed them to weather the storm of countless comeback victories, battle through injuries, shed their egos, and ultimately win at the highest level of their craft.

In the end, that's what team captain and franchise legend Christian Yelich believes was the catalyst for the team's ability to put it all together. He broke it down during an interview on MLB Network after winning it all:



"We are all legitimately like best friends. Like, the whole roster, like everybody's friends, and we all hang out together, and we all do stuff together in the clubhouse, away from the field," Yelich explained. "We're going to be friends for life now, but we were going to be friends for life before that. And, you know, when you've got guys that are genuinely rooting for each other and pulling for each other and know that, like, no matter what, we got each other's back, like, that's a special team, and this was certainly a special team."

The power of friendship is a concept we've discussed increasingly in the sports landscape over the last decade or so, with teams like the latest NBA Champion New York Knicks, the 2015 World Series Champion Kansas City Royals, or the 2025 OKC Thunder as just a few examples. And those are only the teams that won it all — not even counting those that had strong seasons and went on playoff runs before being bounced.

You can't force players to build relationships like that, but when you bring together high-character individuals under a common goal, that's how you can make magic happen.

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers are proof that if you believe in each other, work hard, and execute when it matters most, you can do anything.

Just look at how this team celebrated when it finally won its first World Series in franchise history. Everyone embraced each other, not just for themselves, but for each other. The feeling of ecstasy was palpable through the TV screen and in the social media clips that show just how much this meant to everyone involved.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a group of men who bonded deeply over their shared values, interests, and a common goal to be the best version of themselves. It seems so simple, but it's a trait that's so difficult to achieve because it requires unwavering commitment and, frankly, some luck on the front office's part to bring together a team that just so happens to really like each other.

Nonetheless, that's what this Brewers squad found in each other. As Yelich said, they would've been friends for life regardless of whether they won the World Series or not, but having that extra layer to solidify their bonds and tie them together in the history of their craft is a beautiful way to honor what they've accomplished together.

If you didn't already believe in the power of friendship as an unfathomable force in sports, this Milwaukee Brewers team provides real-time proof that it's real. And to make matters all the more exciting, they'll be back together to try to do it all over again next year.