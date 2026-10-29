The Milwaukee Brewers do not win this World Series without Pat Murphy at the helm

No individual is better suited to lead this Milwaukee Brewers team than Pat Murphy. A student of the game who has committed his life not only to perfecting the craft of baseball, but to the people whose lives he touched along that journey, Murphy was the only person who could instill the mentality that ultimately led to the franchise's first-ever World Series Championship. Without him, it's hard to imagine they ever arrived here in the first place.

Murphy has been a professional coach dating back to 1982, 44 years ago, when he became the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach at a Division III school in Tennessee called Maryville College. At the time, there was no way he could know it would lead him to lead a franchise to a World Series victory, or that he'd ever reach the MLB at all.

But Pat Murphy was undaunted then, as he remains undaunted now, and has passed on to a new generation of rising stars on this Milwaukee Brewers team. It took him 33 years to rise up in the collegiate ranks and make his way to the majors, and he didn't become a Manager until the Brewers promoted him in 2024. But ever since, he's posted a 293-193 record for a 60.3% win rate, with two NL Manager of the Year Awards to show for it, and a strong possibility of a third on the way.

Pat Murphy is the beating heart of this Milwaukee Brewers team and has undeniably immortalized himself in Wisconsin sports history.

We know what Murphy brings as a person: accountability, resilience, humor, critical thinking, and a lot of heart. He shows that every day in how he treats people, from the players he coaches and members of the media to people in the community and the countless individuals who work in the Brewers organization. It's evident in the way the culture he's established for this team is not something he says, but something he lives, and how it aims to make players better people, not just better athletes.

But he's not just a talking head, either. He understands the fundamentals of the sport better than just about anyone in the world and isn't afraid to flex that knowledge if it's going to help his team. Sure, he'll bench a player if he needs to, or cut someone who isn't quite playing up to the standard, but he'll have an honest, heartfelt conversation about it, and he'll never take it lightly.

The Milwaukee Brewers have an incredibly talented roster constructed by one of the best front offices in the MLB. But they could have all those things and still not come close to winning a World Series. The reason why they took this title home is that Murph was at the helm, and Wisconsin won't forget that fact any time soon.