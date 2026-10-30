Milwaukee has a pathway to parlay Brewers' first World Series run into a legitimate dynasty

The Milwaukee Brewers have been a juggernaut of the NL Central for the better part of the last decade, capturing the division title six times in the last nine years, including four straight heading into the 2026 MLB Playoffs. All they needed to legitimize themselves in the eyes of the public was some tangible success in the postseason, and this year, they answered the call with one of the best World Series runs since the turn of the century.

Oftentimes, teams that reach the mountaintop like this are on the tail end of their primes, or are too pricey to sustain. But that's not how the Milwaukee Brewers have built themselves, and it's not how they operate. They've been wise with their spending, savvy in their trades, and resolute in the culture of sustainable excellence they're building. To me, that sounds like the recipe for a dynasty.

The 2026 World Series Championship celebration is far from over, so forgive me if it's too early to start talking about this, but we need to face the facts — the vast majority of this Brewers squad is in their early-to-mid 20s, and most of them are under team control or on cost-effective contracts for the year ahead.

So enjoy this first World Series championship experience, because nothing in life, or in sport, is guaranteed. But we could very well be looking at this team once again next fall, thinking, 'Why not run it back?'

I can almost guarantee that's what Pat Murphy is thinking, and I'm sure the players believe it too.

The Brewers are World Series champions at long last. Next, it's time to learn how to evolve from a championship team into a full-blown dynasty.

Since the turn of the century, the only team to win back-to-back World Series championships was the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and 2025. They were widely considered one of, if not the best team in the MLB during that span. Given the depth of their talent, some have pondered if they were one of the most talented teams in baseball history, and based on the names throughout their lineup, it's a fair argument to make.

This year, the Dodgers went out at the trade deadline and added superstar Tarik Skubal to bolster their pitching rotation. That team was promptly swept by this Milwaukee Brewers squad in the NLCS.

Meanwhile, here's just a portion of the players on the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series championship roster who are age 26 or younger and under contract or under team control entering next year:

• Luis Lara (21)

• Jackson Chourio (22)

• Cooper Pratt (22)

• Jacob Misiorowski (24)

• Logan Henderson (24)

• Kyle Harrison (25)

• Brice Turang (26)

• Abner Uribe (26)

• Sal Frelick (26)

That's not to mention the deep pipeline of exciting prospects the Brewers have to lean on, including the No. 1 prospect in the MiLB, Jesús Made, and Andrew Fischer, who just had one of the greatest home-run-hitting seasons in the history of the modern minor leagues. Those are just two of their four Top 100 prospects, per MiLB rankings.

Furthermore, the only significant contributors to this Brewers World Series run who are age 30 or older are Christian Yelich (34), Gary Sánchez (33), Trevor Megill (32), Jake Bauers (31), and JoJo Romero (30). And while Bauers, Sánchez, and Romero are all candidates to leave for significant paydays this offseason, most of the Brewers' core remains intact, and they're also all in line to stay if they're willing to do so on reasonable contracts.

There are only three factors standing in the way of the Brewers evolving from a feel-good World Series story in 2026 to a modern MLB dynasty: Injuries, luck, and money. Two of those are relatively uncontrollable, but if Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio is willing to extend the payroll to compete at the highest level, then Milwaukee will have a shot at learning what it feels like to have a true dynasty in their city.