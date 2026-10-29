At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions, and they did it their way

Your Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history, and they did it their own way. They were relentless, they were undaunted, they were underdogs, and they were together at every step of the way. This is not just an accomplishment for the players, coaches, and organization, but for every single one of you who put your blood, sweat, tears, hearts, money, thoughts, fears, and emotions into this team for the last 57 years.

Sports are never really just about the game, but what they represent. For this community, the Brewers represent a culture of togetherness. They represent the ability to set differences aside and unite under one common cause — to relinquish the bonds of societal pressure, differing backgrounds, divisive issues, and come together as one city, one state, one fanbase. It's about having fun, believing in something, and sharing it with family, with friends, with neighbors, or even with strangers.

Not every sports fanbase is like the Milwaukee Brewers'. We talk a lot about the Brewers' culture, and how it has changed over the last decade to become one worthy of becoming a World Series Champion. But the culture of the Milwaukee Brewers is not in the wins and losses, but in the fanbase itself, which comes together year after year to support their team, city, and one another, regardless of how they perform.

The Brewers mean a lot more than your average sports team, and the World Series Championship gives Wisconsin a well-earned celebration.

Blue and yellow lights line the city streets of Downtown Milwaukee. Fireworks illuminate the sky above I-94 surrounding American Family Field. People are honking their horns, blasting celebratory music, packing out their favorite bars, dancing up and down Brady Street, climbing the poles at Deer District, and simply experiencing this moment because it's one they've been waiting their whole lives for.

If you've only lived in Wisconsin your whole life, you might think the sports culture of other states is like this too, but you'd be sorely mistaken. Sure, people everywhere love their sports teams and represent them every day, but the way the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Green Bay Packers are embedded in the identity of this state is far from the norm. And through that commitment to these teams, something beautiful has been born.

My whole life, I've been learning how to tell stories and ascribe words to ideas, feelings, or moments in time. And as I reflect on this World Series run and what I just witnessed in the streets of Downtown Milwaukee, I realize there is no word that can fully encapsulate what we just experienced. Sheer, unadulterated bliss is probably as close as I can get, but even that doesn't do it justice.

The Milwaukee Brewers are a baseball team, but they're also a pillar of a community that deserves every ounce of joy this moment brought them. So instead of combing through the box score, highlighting the best plays, individual accolades, players, or the journey it took to get here, let's just take a moment to celebrate this.

For you, for your family, for those who won't remember this moment, and those who'll never forget it. For those who dreamed of seeing this day, but never quite got there. For your community, for your favorite player or coach, past or present. For Bob Uecker, who may not have been able to see this moment in his lifetime, but contributed to this achievement in more ways than he'd ever know.

Congratulations are in order — not just to the Milwaukee Brewers, but to every single one of you who dreamed of this day.

Savor it and never forget it.

#ThisIsMyCrew