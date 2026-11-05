Brewers fans can't let Jackson Chourio's tremendous postseason go unnoticed

It was Jake Bauers who won the NLCS MVP for the Dodgers series, and William Contreras who rightfully earned the World Series MVP against Tampa Bay, but let's not forget that without rising star Jackson Choruio, the Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't have made it nearly as far in the 2026 MLB postseason.

Chourio, 22, tied with Contreras as the Brewers' postseason leader in RBIs (9) on 17 hits in 59 at-bats. Not every game was perfect, but he found a way to leave his mark in all 11 victories — whether it was as one of their best defensive contributors holding down left field or by becoming the franchise's all-time postseason leader in both home runs (6) and RBIs (20).

Through 13 playoff games in this historic run, Chourio posted a .288 batting average, a .424 slugging percentage, and a .730 OPS with 25 total bases tallied and six runs scored. He put up a legacy performance in Game 3 of the World Series, going 4-for-5 with two runs, an RBI, and a stolen base in the most resounding victory of the Brewers' postseason run.

Needless to say, Chourio has cemented himself in Milwaukee Brewers history, and he's only just getting started.

Jackson Chourio deserves his flowers for a legendary postseason run and for leaving his mark on Milwaukee Brewers history.

There's a strong case to be made that, right now, Chourio is the face of the franchise, and even though he didn't come up with the hardware that some of his teammates did, he's at the center of the first World Series run this franchise has ever witnessed, and one of the greatest in this modern era of baseball.

The clutch gene runs through Jackson Chourio's veins. He knows how to rise to the occasion in a key moment and exceed fans' expectations in a way only the great ones do. Much of the spotlight has gone to Contreras, Bauers, Jacob Misiorowski, Pat Murphy, and a rotating cast of incredible individuals who made this playoff run come to fruition. But we cannot allow Chourio's role in that conversation to go unrecognized or underdiscussed.

We're talking about meeting and exceeding records set by the likes of Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb, putting Chourio on a trajectory for a possible Hall of Fame-worthy career. Obviously, it's too early to call something like that. To get there, it takes a lot of hard work, consistency, and honestly? Some luck.

But the start of his legacy is putting Chourio on the right path to get there when it's all said and done.