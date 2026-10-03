'Relentless' Brewers are bringing a new air of confidence to Milwaukee's playoff run

One word to describe this year's Brew Crew. That's the question longtime Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert asked Milwaukee's players in the locker room heading into the 2026 MLB Playoffs. We heard family, resilient, special, fun, and gritty, thrown around, but the most common response was "relentless," and that should be a fantastic sign of what's to come.

This isn't the same team that entered the MLB Playoffs as a 1-seed a year ago. That was a team that overachieved and taught itself a lot about what it was capable of. But that squad took their postseason loss to heart and carried it with them all season, en route to a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season, in one of, if not the single best season in Brewers history.

First baseman and breakout star Jake Bauers said it best during a press conference ahead of Milwaukee's NLDS matchup with the San Diego Padres. This year's Brewers team isn't just stumbling its way into the postseason. This time, they're built for it:



"I think back to last year, I think there was an element of, maybe, a little bit of a lack of belief that we could do it. Maybe a little bit too much doubt, and I think going into this postseason, there's a different feeling around the team. I think there's been a concerted effort to make sure everybody in the room knows what we're capable of, and that it doesn't require anyone to do something that they're not able to do. I think we've built a really good team, a really good culture, and I think we believe in each other."

The Milwaukee Brewers' belief in themselves and each other will be the key to a deep run in the 2026 MLB Playoffs.

What a beautiful way to say what Brewers fans have seen from this team, on and off the field, all season long — that this isn't just a team that was thrown together and stumbled its way to success, but one that's intentional about what it sets out to do and how it intends to achieve those goals. That's a testament to Pat Murphy and Matt Arnold for establishing that culture, but also to the players themselves for buying into that culture of brotherhood and belief.

It's easy to get jaded in professional sports — especially as a small market in the modern MLB landscape, where many of the Brewers' opponents are doubling their payroll. But if this season is any indication, between Milwaukee in the National League and Tampa Bay in the American League, money might not mean as much as it used to when it comes down to playing winning baseball.

Once a timid group of hopefuls, the Brewers are now relentless. That mentality served them well in a historic regular season full of shattered records and lifelong memories. But what fans will remember most from this season, aside from some of the individual moments that made it special, was the feeling this team brought to the city. A sense of fulfilment, a sense of arrival, and a sense that the Brewers earned the right to be as good as they are through hard work and commitment.

That relentless mentality is going to be put to the test this postseason as Milwaukee embarks on a quest to do something no Brewers team has ever done before... bring a World Series title home to America's Dairyland.