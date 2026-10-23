Pat Murphy explains why Brewers' 'gamers' will get it done in the World Series

It's finally happening. The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series for the first time since 1982 and the second time in franchise history. Moreover, they reached this stage by sweeping the defending back-to-back champions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' lofty payroll was no match for Pat Murphy's troops. The best team in the National League played as such when it mattered most, even making them question whether they should bench (check notes) Shohei freaking Ohtani.

That's why Murphy had to drop the mic after completing the sweep by stating that the Dodgers had Hall of Famers, but the Brewers had 'gamers.' In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he explained what he meant by that.

The Milwaukee Brewers are hungry, and they're going for the big prize

"You know, it's a hungry player with a lot of fight," Murphy said. "You've seen it in the ring, right? You've seen these young fighters come up, and it's just—they're on the way, and they get to the championship fight and they take their first shot and you realize, 'wait, these guys are here, they ain't going away.'"

While this clearly isn't the only reason they've made it this far, it can definitely make the biggest difference. Of course, it's not like the Tampa Bay Rays don't want it, but it's been a while since we've seen a team this gritty.

Led by their stellar pitching and timely hitting, the Brew Crew was the most consistent team in baseball this season. Not even going against the biggest villains in the game, those whom most fans claimed were ruining the sport, was enough to rattle them or make them flinch— they were always going for the knockout.

That should be the same mindset they will use to approach the biggest games of their lives. The Rays will be a worthy opponent, for sure, but with NLCS MVP Jake Bauers looking for revenge against his former team and Christian Yelich finally getting an opportunity to play on the biggest stage, they should be ready.

Murphy couldn't have described his team any better, and, to the Rays' credit, they also have a bunch of gamers over there. This will be an aggressive, Caribbean-style World Series, with both teams playing small ball and fast, trying to catch each other off guard with their speed and high-risk decision-making in big moments.

There's no need to change what worked all year. There's no need to take the foot off the gas and be more conservative after this team has shown, time and again, that the bright lights won't bother them. This is a team of destiny, and the gamers are ready to finish the job.