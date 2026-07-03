Pat Murphy's relentless leadership is the heartbeat of the Brewers

For most people, surgery to address a ruptured disc in their back would put them out of commission for as long as they could take off. Depending on the type of operation, suggested recovery timelines range from two to eight weeks, with more severe cases extending for months longer. But those estimates mean nothing to Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who was back in the dugout a day after his latest procedure.

This came as no surprise to the Brewers players. Relief pitcher Jared Koenig told Fox 6's Lily Zhao that "he's not going to say he's in any pain, and I'm sure he's not. He's stubborn, and that's what we like." When asked if he was surprised Murphy came back so quickly, right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel said, "Not at all... he's going to live and die in this place."

No one in the Brewers' dugout was surprised to see Murphy getting right back to action. The Brewers defeated their rival Chicago Cubs that night in a 4-2 victory with pitching sensation Jacob Misiorowski on the mound. Although it's been a shaky stretch ever since, the Brewers remain the second-best team in all of baseball and the top dog in the NL Central.

Even at 67, Murphy sets the tone for the Milwaukee Brewers every single day. He's one of the first people to arrive at the facility and one of the last to leave. He checks in with every individual and builds out a dynamic game plan based on whoever they'll face on any given night. The relentless nature of his coaching style demands excellence from himself, the other coaches, and his players, without ever losing sight of the human element that ties them all together.

To say that Pat Murphy is the heartbeat of the Milwaukee Brewers is almost an understatement.

The Brewers are in the position they are today because Pat Murphy set the tone for Milwaukee.

You can put together a talented roster, but it doesn't mean much if you can't play for each other. The Milwaukee Brewers operate as a single unit, from a cascading pitching rotation to a constantly evolving batting lineup, and Murphy is at the head of it all.

If he wanted to, Murphy could retire and spend the rest of his days focused on his family and enjoying the fruits of his labor. His professional coaching career began more than 44 years ago, and he's more than left his mark on the game. But Pat Murphy loves what he does, and has never been in a better position to contend for a World Series than he is right now.

Although his spirit and energy wouldn't convey it, conventional wisdom would say that Murphy is a senior citizen. So when the young, spry players alongside up-and-coming coaches see a 67-year-old bouncing back from back surgery and keeping his same fiery energy level, it's immensely inspiring.

I won't belabor the point about the Brewers' culture, because it's been the story of the season in Milwaukee, but you don't get to where the team is today without a fearless leader pushing it to be the best version of itself.

And if you don't believe me, just ask a surgeon. I'd almost guarantee they wouldn't recommend returning to work as fast as he did, but Pat Murphy's love of the game and passion for the Milwaukee Brewers is second to none. Let's hope that his stewardship will guide them to the franchise's first World Series victory.