Jake Bauers has evolved from fringe starter to Brewers' offensive MVP

Where would the Milwaukee Brewers be without Jake Bauers this season? If you're a fan of the Brew Crew, that's a scary thought to grapple with.

The 30-year-old first baseman and outfielder landed in Milwaukee after bouncing around between four franchises in four years before finding a home with the Brewers. Now in his third year with the club, he's emerged as not only one of the best batters in the lineup, but the offensive buoy for one of the best teams in the MLB.

That's not a sentiment that's unique to Milwaukee, either. MLB TV Analyst and longtime utility player Mark DeRosa made the case that Bauers is the Brewers' offensive MVP during a recent segment, pointing to the offensive struggles of some key veterans in Milwaukee's lineup and how Bauers has stepped up in their place over the course of the season.

He shared a stunning statistic that backs it up, as well: Bauers is the only player in the entire league who ranks in the 95th percentile or better in both hard-hit percentage and chase percentage, meaning he makes hard contact at a higher rate than almost anyone without swinging at pitches outside of the strike zone.

Jake Bauers has been the most consistent offensive threat for the Milwaukee Brewers, and that's why he's their 2026 Offensive MVP.

If you comb through the Milwaukee Brewers' offensive statistics this year, you'll find Jake Bauers' name in the Top 5 of almost every one of them. He ranks 1st in total home runs, 2nd in slugging percentage, OPS, walks, runs and RBIs, and third in total at-bats and batting average. The only other player genuinely giving him a run for his money is Brice Turang, who's currently being thrown around in National League MVP conversations.

Despite what the record says, this has been a season full of fluctuation for the Milwaukee Brewers. They've dealt with injuries throughout the lineup, were in the middle of massive trade rumors, and had occasional power droughts that only Bauers has consistently been able to bail them out of.

Milwaukee has needed a steady offensive presence this season to remain as competitive as it has, and Bauers has provided that every step of the way. So to say he's the Milwaukee Brewers' offensive MVP this year might sound jarring considering the star headliners who come to mind before him in association with the team, but this is the reality of the 2026 season.

Bauers, once on the cusp of falling out of the league, has removed ego from the equation entirely. He's an on-field leader, a vocal leader in the locker room, and one of the most selfless players the Brewers have right now. He deserves his flowers and then some, which will likely come in the form of a new contract later this summer. But that's a discussion for another day, so let's just enjoy the fruits of his labor as one of the best stories in baseball this season.