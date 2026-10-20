Ranking the 5 most important Brewers in Milwaukee's historic NL pennant run

Reaching 100 wins is no easy feat in and of itself, but carrying that momentum into the postseason is a different story entirely. Nothing is guaranteed in the playoffs, regardless of how impactful you are in the regular season, which made the Brewers' run to their first National League pennant so exhilarating for the city and the larger baseball fandom alike.

Milwaukee's last pennant was 44 years ago, while they were still part of the American League. So it's safe to say that, regardless of what happens in the World Series, this Milwaukee Brewers squad is immortalized in Wisconsin sports history, and the players will be remembered as such.

But who were the shining stars that brought the Brewers to this pivotal moment in franchise history? Most of them are the same familiar names that you'd expect to see, but there is an unsung hero slotting into the fifth spot who turned the tide when Milwaukee needed him most.

5. RP JoJo Romero

Who would've thought that the most impactful player in the Dustin May trade was actually JoJo Romero?

The 30-year-old southpaw, initially thought to be a cliff note in that deal, turned in 5.1 strong innings in four postseason games for a 2-1 record. Although he did yield a home run to Jake Cronenworth of the Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS, Romero more than made up for it with three crucial bridge innings with five total strikeouts in two games against the Dodgers, including credit for winning the game that sealed the Brewers' NLCS sweep in L.A., and that has to count for something.

4. LF Jackson Chourio

The Brewers' rising star in the outfield, Jackson Chourio, has put his full arsenal on display in the postseason. Aside from catching the winning flyout to secure their sweep of the Dodgers and send Milwaukee to the World Series, it's been relatively quiet for the Brewers' lead-off man.

Despite his batting average dipping significantly from the regular season, Chourio has a team-high seven RBIs on six hits and two crucial home runs so far in the playoff run. He's essential to what this Brewers ballclub wants to do, on and off the field, and he'll remain the lead-off man for Milwaukee regardless of what they face on the road ahead.

3. 1B Jake Bauers

No one is doing it like Jake Bauers is doing it. The veteran journeyman from Orange County, California, finally found a home in Milwaukee, and he's doing everything he can to give those good graces right back to the team that embraced him. And he was named the 2026 NLCS MVP for good reason, as Bauers contributed six hits, at least one in each game, six walks, six RBIs, and two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run homer in Game 6 against Blake Snell.

It's hard to imagine anyone else earning the spots above him in this ranking, but that's a testament to just how powerful these Brewers have been in this historic run thus far.

2. C William Contreras

What can't you say about Wild Bill? Cementing his name in Milwaukee history, William Contreras has been unstoppable for the Brewers in these playoffs. He has 11 hits in eight games for five RBIs, including three game-breaking home runs, along with five walks and a surreal 1.157 OPS.

That doesn't even include his impeccable defense from behind home plate, or the veteran leadership he's providing to a frankly unproven bullpen rotation that's holding down the fort for Milwaukee. He is the heartbeat of this team on both sides of the game, and has only fallen to the No. 2 spot because of what the first-place finisher has done to keep Milwaukee in these close games late.

1. RP Aaron Ashby

At the start of the 2026 season, reliever Aaron Ashby was the talk of the town. For a long stretch, he remained the MLB leader in wins despite coming out of the bullpen. His signature four-pitch mix forces batters to always stay on their toes, which leads to strikeouts at an unprecedented rate.

In the postseason, Ashby has pitched a team-leading 12.1 innings and has yet to allow an earned run. In that span, he finished two games, earning saves in both, while striking out his matchup 11 times. He has not yielded a single run in the postseason and has given up only four hits on 159 pitches.

With questions in the bullpen and for the starting rotation alike, Ashby has been the calming, steady force that Milwaukee needed this playoff run, and it's paying off to the tune of a trip to the World Series. He deserves his flowers, no matter what happens next.