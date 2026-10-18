Regardless of World Series outcome, William Contreras needs a new deal from Brewers

If you suggested William Contreras was the Milwaukee Brewers' MVP for the 2026 season, I wouldn't bat an eye at it. The 28-year-old Venezuelan spent his fourth season in Milwaukee as a veteran leader from behind home plate and one of the most consistent and reliable catchers of his generation, but during the postseason, he ascended even further, solidifying his place in Brewers history.

Simply put, Milwaukee does not make it to the World Series without Contreras' contributions. He's batting an astounding .367 in 35 plate appearances through two rounds for 11 hits, five RBIs and three home runs while posting an unreal 1.157 OPS. Beyond the stats, he's been a vocal leader for a young bullpen, keeping his team steady and confident with crucial analysis that helped Milwaukee put the red-hot Padres away and sweep their rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

There has been some discussion about Contreras' future in Milwaukee, with his current contract set to expire after next season. It's time to put that discourse to rest, because William Contreras is not just another player who the Brewers can flip and move on from — he's the bedrock of this team for what he brings on and off the field, and Milwaukee cannot afford to let him go.

It's only right that William Contreras spends the rest of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, if that's what he wants.

Historically, the Milwaukee Brewers are not big spenders. We've seen them move on from players who have been vital to their success when the price tag gets too high for Mark Attanasio's comfort level. But in this case, Contreras means too much to the franchise and is well worth the cost.

There is no sign of Contreras slowing down at this stage of his career, and he has embodied everything the Brewers' braintrust of Pat Murphy and Matt Arnold has built in this culture and locker room over the years. He's relentless in his pursuit of victory, but cerebral in his approach. He knows how to manipulate his matchups and put his team in position to win games, even when they probably shouldn't.

Contreras also has a palpable bond with the Brewers' bullpen, and for a team that's maximizing the window for a young rotation of starting pitchers, continuity behind the plate goes a long way. Contreras offers fantastic advice on batters' tendencies and instills confidence in them by keeping his eyes and ears open.

It's going to be a tough number to swallow, because someone will be willing to spend up to pry Contreras away from Milwaukee, but the Brewers' front office should understand by now that some things are bigger than their frugal tendencies, and Contreras is too important to let walk when the time comes.