Insane Aaron Ashby stat gives context to Brewers reliever's historic season

Tied for the second-lowest team ERA in baseball right now at 3.12, the Milwaukee Brewers have asserted themselves as one of the best pitching units in the major leagues so far this season. While much of the glory has belonged to the young ace Jacob Misiorowski and early riser Kyle Harrison, an overlooked element in Milwaukee's success has been the emergence of reliever Aaron Ashby.

Now in his fifth season in the majors, Ashby is shattering records as the league-leader in wins at his position with nine Ws in 26 appearances. The 28-year-old southpaw is the only pitcher with more than eight wins this season, and is one of just nine pitchers league-wide with seven or more victories credited.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ashby has tied Mace Brown for the most wins by a reliever through a team's first 53 games. Brown set the record in 1938, and the record book dates back to the year 1900. It's safe to say that Ashby has found himself in uncharted territory, already one win shy of doubling his previous career-high of five wins last season.

He's been a revelation since early in the season, but it's hard to tell whether batters are shaking off the rust or if he just got out to a strong start. Now, exactly one-third of the way through the Brewers' regular season, it's safe to say this is more than just a phase and proves that Ashby can be a game-changing player for Milwaukee.

Aaron Ashby's epic start to the season adds fuel to the fire for the Milwaukee Brewers.

It feels like the stars are aligning in Milwaukee. The offense is finding its rhythm after health and rust held them back in the early going. What appeared to be a hot start for the Brewers' bullpen isn't showing any signs of slowing down — even while they manage injuries at the position. And Milwaukee was able to dig itself out of a rut and regain the lead of the NL Central standings.

Having a reliever like Aaron Ashby, who so reliably takes control of the game, takes some of the pressure off a young core of starting pitchers who are still, to some extent, learning on the job.

Knowing the guy who has your back ranks in the 90th percentile or better in strikeout percentage (97th), whiff and groundball percentage (93rd), expected batting average (91st), expected ERA and fastball velocity (90th) instills the confidence that a young starter can play to their strengths and make mistakes if push comes to shove.

Not only does it speak to the excellent job President of Baseball Ops Matt Arnold has done in constructing the roster, but also to the development program instilled by Manager Pat Murphy and his staff. Ashby makes for a perfect bridge in the locker room as a player with years of pro experience, while still young enough to grow for the future.

Sustaining this level of play will be difficult over the course of a full 162 games, but if he does, Ashby has a chance to put together the single most successful relief season of all time. The record for single-season wins by a reliever stands at 18 victories, and at the pace he's going, Ashby is on track to reach the 20s.

Even if he doesn't get there, the fact that he's in that conversation deserves to be celebrated, and as the opportunity presents itself, the Brewers should do everything they can to etch Aaron Ashby's name into MLB history.