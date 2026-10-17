Brewers sweeping L.A. in NLCS defied all of sports history in a massive way

It's a dream come true for so many Milwaukee sports fans. After decades of longing for this day, the Brewers are back in the World Series, with a chance to win it for the first time in franchise history. And it wasn't just a defiant series victory, but an awe-inspiring sweep of the incumbent champion Los Angeles Dodgers — the very same team that swept the Brewers this time last year.

The Milwaukee Brewers became the first team in MLB history to sweep the same team that swept them the year prior, and according to longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick, this is the first time this has been done in the four major American professional sports leagues since the Lakers did it in 1968.

More than anything, this is a testament to the makeup and identity of this year's Brewers squad. This team overcomes every obstacle in its way, never gives up, and stays true to itself. From unprecedented late-game comebacks to unlikely offensive onslaughts, stalwart defensive plays, and legendary bullpen saves, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the most resilient teams we've ever seen in any sport, and with that as a bottom line, it feels like there's nothing that can stop the Brew Crew.

Milwaukee sweeping the Dodgers after being swept in last year's NLCS proves the only thing that can beat the Brewers is themselves.

In an era when it's so easy to fall into hyperbole and narratives, the Brewers manage to focus on their internal growth and philosophy to win baseball games, no matter the odds. It wasn't always pretty this season, despite their league-leading record telling another story. For stretches, including some harsh visits to the West Coast, the Brewers struggled to maintain that identity during big moments.

But with the lights shining the brightest, Milwaukee's motley crew of journeymen, up-and-comers, and homegrown talents rose above everything in their way. Or as Pat Murphy put it, the future Hall of Famers lining Los Angeles' roster were met by a bunch of gamers, and sometimes, that simply matters more than the name across the back of a player's jersey.

Milwaukee fell behind in every game of the four-game series, and still managed to win — reminiscent of another team that reached its first championship in decades: the New York Knicks. Sure, comparing baseball to basketball is like comparing apples to oranges, but there are some underlying truths that transcend the sport being played.

When teams have a sense of identity, togetherness, willpower, and determination, that's a recipe for making magic happen. And if the Brewers can carry that same approach into the World Series, we'll be celebrating a lot more than a National League pennant this Fall.