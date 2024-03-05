Jaguars Cut Two Players Who'd Be Great Fits for Packers
The Packers enter the NFL offseason looking to add more safety and cornerback depth. Fortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest cuts could help fix Green Bay's secondary issues.
NFL free agency is set to open on March 13, leaving teams scrabbling to free up as much cap space as possible to help make waves. The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of those teams that needed cap relief, resulting in their cutting safety Rayshawn Jenkins and cornerback Darious Williams on Tuesday, per NFL insider Ari Meriov.
Fortunately, the Jaguars' loss might just end up being the Green Bay Packers' gain.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Should Target Rayshawn Jenkins, Darious Williams
The Packers have several needs they must address this offseason with adding safety and cornerback depth being near the top of the list.
After all, Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens — Green Bay's top three safeties in 2023 — are all becoming free agents in less than two weeks. And when it comes to cornerback, the Packers could use more depth after the likes of Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes dealt with injury-riddled campaigns.
In other words, it isn't difficult to see why Packers fans would be on board with general manager Brian Gutekunst targeting the ex-Jaguars duo. Newly hired defensive coordinator Jeff Haffley needs all the help he can get.
Drafted 113th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, Jenkins has been one of the more solid CBs in recent years. The former Miami Hurricane has 109 games of experience under his belt, as well as 310 solo tackles, 10 interceptions, 33 defended passes, and 3.5 sacks. He was also targeted 61 times across 17 starts in 2023, allowing just 33 receptions (54.1%) for 424 yards without a touchdown and a 62.5 passer rating.
Meanwhile, Williams is coming off an up-and-down season. On one hand, he surrendered a career-high 624 yards on 55 completions and even missed 15.9% of his tackling attempts. On the other hand, the ex-UAB CB only allowed a 63.9 passer rating and 55.0% completion rate on 100 targets while also amassing four INTs (including one Pick-6), a personal-best 19 tipped passes, and a pair of forced fumbles.
It'll be interesting to see if the Packers wind up signing either of the former Jaguars. According to Spotrac, Green Bay has just over $12.7 million to spend with 11 unrestricted free agents on the roster, meaning the Packers will likely only be able to afford one of Jenkins or Williams but not both.
Nevertheless, it's nice knowing that the Packers have even more options to consider when it comes to addressing their secondary depth this offseason.
