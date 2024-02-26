Packers Adding Another College Coach to 2024 Staff
The Green Bay Packers continued to upgrade their coaching staff on Monday, adding former Boston College co-DC Sean Duggan to the 2024 group.
The Packers have hired former Boston College co-defensive coordinator Sean Duggan to be a defensive assistant, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The former linebacker had spent his college playing days with the Eagles ahead of returning as the LB coach in 2020.
Packers News: Sean Duggan Hired as Defensive Assistant
Joining a new team — especially an NFL franchise — can be nerve-racking. Fortunately, Duggan has a familiar face on the Packers in the form of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. After all, Hafley was Boston College's head coach for Duggan's four-year tenure on the staff, so it makes sense that the 44-year-old wanted a familiar face on the Green Bay sideline.
Duggan has spent time coaching defense for various college programs. He started as a defensive graduate assistant for Boston College in 2015 before coaching linebackers at Hawaii and the University of Massachusetts.
After a brief stint as the Ohio State defensive graduate assistant in 2019, Duggan re-joined the Eagles as an LB coach from 2020 to 2022 before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the 2023 campaign.
Joining the Packers' staff also reunites Duggan with LB Isaiah McDuffie, who played for Boston College from 2017 to 2020. Interestingly enough, McDuffie's best college season came upon Duggan's arrival in 2020, when he ranked fifth in the country with 107 total tackles and earned second-team All-ACC honors for the first time.
In fact, Duggan has now coached four linebackers who went on to receive some form of All-ACC honors.
The Packers already hired ex-Miami Dolphins assistant Anthony Campanile as the new LB coach, so it's likely that he'll work a lot with Duggan. Green Bay was one of the best tackling teams in 2023, averaging 63.0 tackles per game (11th), so it'll be interesting to see if that number further improves.
As the NFL offseason continues, the Packers currently own the 10th-best odds to win Super Bowl LIX next season.
