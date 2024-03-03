Report on Darnell Savage's Free Agency Interest Surfaces
A new report indicates Green Bay Packers free agent Darnell Savage will have good interest this offseason.
One of the biggest storylines to watch for the Green Bay Packers during free agency is where safety Darnell Savage will eventually land. His future in Green Bay is quite murky following some disappointing years, which opens the door for him to move on in 2024.
Adding to the belief Savage will head elsewhere is the fact he's got some solid interest around the league, according to a new report.
On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Folwer outlined some buzz he heard while at the NFL Scouting Combine. Among the information he learned, Fowler said Savage is expected to get a "nice deal" in free agency due to his first-round pedigree.
Now, this doesn't mean Savage will get anything significant in terms of pay, but at the very least it indicates he won't have to settle for anything like the veteran minimum.
Teams love to take chances on players who were once highly drafted in case there's some untapped potential waiting to be unleashed. That makes Savage appealing as a player, considering he's flashed some major playmaking skills in his career, especially during his early Packer days.
That kind of game-changing play hasn't been quite there for Savage lately, with just one regular-season interception and six combined passes defended over the past two years. This is the primary driving force behind a potential split as Green Bay ponders if this relationship has run its course.
No cheesehead would be shocked if Savage goes on to star for another team, but whoever signs him will also be taking on a bit of risk considering his lacking recent results. With the Packers looking to solidify their contending core, removing a player who isn't consistently helping the team win makes a ton of sense.
A Savage reunion is still in the cards based on the chance he returns to his ball-hawking ways, but don't expect Green Bay to get in a bidding war in case another squad wants to overpay for potential.
