Veteran CB Named as Packers Target in Free Agency
One veteran cornerback has been linked to the Green Bay Packers as a free-agency target.
The Green Bay Packers' secondary could be one area of the roster that changes significantly this offseason. Most eyes are on the two starting safety positions, but the cornerback corps could see some tweaks, especially with Keisean Nixon primed to hit the market.
As new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley prepares to run this unit, a veteran CB has been mentioned as a target for Green Bay this offseason.
Matt Schneidman of The Athletic Report said Saturday that Packers fans should "keep an eye on" veteran cornerback C.J. Henderson in free agency. Schneidman noted Green Bay could use more depth at the position, making the former No. 9 overall pick one option to fill that need.
Henderson is the type of ex-highly drafted player who hasn't fully lived up to expectations that smart teams take chances in case there's untapped potential.
The former Florida Gator showed off some of the playmaking that made him a top-10 pick as a rookie with an interception, six passes defended, and a forced fumble. However, Henderson also struggled to stay on the field, suiting up in just eight games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
His troubles led the Jags to ship Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, where he's played 39 games since 2021. The 2022 campaign saw Henderson post two interceptions, another six pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
He is coming off of a disappointing 2023 showing, though, logging zero interceptions and just two passes defended.
Henderson isn't going to command a ton on the open market given his lackluster results in a contract year, but that works to Green Bay's advantage. He offers an experienced CB who could help support Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, the latter of whom has played in only 12 total games since the 2022 season.
There's a chance Henderson -- who's just 25 years old -- also takes off in a much more stable, winning environment, compared to the Jaguars and Panthers teams he's been on to begin his career.
