Packers GM Makes Jaire Alexander Trade Stance Clear
Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback isn't going anywhere.
By Cem Yolbulan
It's the oldest adage in professional sports: if you win, everything gets swept under the rug. That seems to be the case in Titletown this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers, riding high off the successful season where they defied all odds to win a playoff round, seem content with the roster they have, even with the drama surrounding some of their key members.
One of the major focuses of the Packers offseason was going to be cornerback Jaire Alexander and his future with the team. All signs now point to Pro Bowl cornerback coming back for 2024.
Packers Are Not Trading CB Jaire Alexander
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the state of the organization with a press conference on Thursday. Among the topics discussed was the future of Alexander.
Alexander, who had an injury-riddled 2023 season, raised some eyebrows towards the end of the year when he got suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. After appointing himself as the captain against the Panthers in their Week 16 matchup, Alexander had to miss the next game against the Vikings.
Head coach Matt LaFleur had told the media that "it's never just one thing" referring to Alexander's antics. This was a concerning development for Packers fans who feared they could lose their star cornerback.
Yet, the tension between the sides seems to have been eased. This was perhaps due to the financial cost it would require moving on from him, as Alexander's base dead cap would massively restrict the Packers' financial flexibility.
Green Bay and Alexander had signed a four-year, $84 million deal last year and the Packers are better off holding onto him instead of swallowing the cap hit. Let's hope 2024 is a fresh start in the relationship between the team and Alexander.