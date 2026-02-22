Packers RB Rumor Enough to Make MarShawn Lloyd Nervous

Buzz surrounding the 2026 NFL draft will pick up when the annual scouting combine begins this week. Although the Green Bay Packers don't have a first-round pick due to last offseason's Micah Parsons trade, general manager Brian Gutekunst still has eight selections to help address the team's various needs, including the hunt for a No. 2 running back.

Former 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd was expected to grab the RB2 reins; however, a long list of injuries has prevented him from doing so. No one would blame the Packers if they don't trust Lloyd after playing one game in two seasons, which is why the latest draft buzz should make him sweat.

"The Packers were one of 10 teams that met with Barika Kpeenu at the American Bowl," Packers Wire's Brennen Rupp reported on Thursday. "Former track athlete... Could be a late Day 3 target."

Packers' Reported Barika Kpeenu Interest Could Be Bad News for MarShawn Lloyd

Regardless of what Lloyd's health looks like this offseason, the Packers need to think about fleshing out their backfield depth. He and Josh Jacobs are the only Green Bay RBs under contract through 2027, with the other names — Pierre Strong and Damien Martinez — on one-year deals and having not played a single snap for the franchise yet.

The status quo can't continue, especially if Green Bay wants to establish offensive consistency early in the 2026 season. That's going to require a reliable RB2 behind Jacobs, especially when Emanuel Wilson's return isn't guaranteed due to his pending restricted free agency.

That's why the Packers' interest in Kpeenu isn't shocking.

The promising prospect's performance improved with each passing year at North Dakota State, leading to a career year in 2025. Kpeenu finished his latest Bison season with personal-best marks in carries (191), rushing yards (1,005), and yards per game (77.3), while his 20 touchdowns nearly doubled his total from the three previous years (12). That's without mentioning his pass-catching contributions — 20 catches for 247 yards and another score.

Kpeenu's blocking could use some work, but he isn't a lost cause. Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans, who's held his role for a decade, could do a lot to help the incoming rookie in that regard. It'd take some time, but rounding out Kpeenu's game would give Green Bay another versatile contributor for head coach Matt LaFleur to deploy.

Contributing as a runner, pass-catcher, and blocker are all things the Packers would love to see from Lloyd. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, and it's hard to imagine things changing. Whenever Packers fans would get their hopes up of a potential 2025 debut, a setback to Lloyd would crush those dreams, creating a seemingly never-ending cycle.

Packers-MarShawn Lloyd Split Isn't Guranteed, But Time Is Running Out

This isn't to say that the Packers should divorce Lloyd, who still has two years left on his contract. Instead, it's a suggestion that adding a high-upside prospect like Kpeenu to the mix might motivate Lloyd to get his health and career back on track. He's still only 25 years old and might have a lot of runway left ahead of him; however, his age won't matter if he can't stay on the field (or even get there).

Lloyd should feel nervous about the Packers' reported RB interest, but that doesn't mean his time in Titletown is over. The ball is now in his court to prove himself to LaFleur, Gutekunst, and the rest of the organization. If he successfully does so, he could be a key part of the offense for years to come.

But if he can't and history repeats itself, it might not be long before Lloyd is in another team's uniform. That is, if he's still in the NFL when his time in Green Bay ends.

