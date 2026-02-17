Packers Suddenly Could Repeat History with Josh Jacobs Breakup

History may be repeating in the Green Bay Packers' running back room. Much like Aaron Jones being cut by Brian Gutekunst and Co. in March 2024, three days before Josh Jacobs' signing, the latter may soon be on the wrong side of an RB switch-up.

Per Fantasy Life's Ian Hartitz, "Josh Jacobs could be a cap casualty for the Packers this offseason. Moving on would free up about $11.4M in cap space with roughly $3M in dead money." Jacobs' $14.6 million cap hit may not be justifiable, even with his strong performance during the 2025 season (929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.0 YPC).

So far, Gutekunst has publicly endorsed Jacobs, saying, “[Josh Jacobs] is an important part of our football team and has a lot of good years left," at the beginning of February when discussing his team's roster.

Unfortunately, that means nothing. Gutekunst talked about Jones the same way right before he was sent packing.

"He was such a difference-maker when he was out there this year. The way our offense was able to move. The way he changed a lot of the way we operated when he was in there and when he was healthy. I think for us, it's finding a way to keep him out there and keep him healthy. Not only on the field but, and you guys know this, you guys have been around here, he's such an influential leader in our locker room. He's just really the heartbeat of our team. That's certainly the anticipation, that he'll be back," Gutekunst said during the 2024 offseason's early stages.

Of course, before Jones was cut, Gutekunst offered him a 50 percent pay cut to stay. Perhaps this will play out the same way with Jacobs. Even if Gutekunst doesn't offer Jacobs a severe pay cut and tries to negotiate a restructure, the RB may have greener pastures than Green Bay in his future.

Titans and Seahawks Offer Potential Jacobs Landing Spots

Of course, the Packers would need a running back if Jacobs left, but they could find a much cheaper talent in the draft to handle those duties. Green Bay isn't in a good spot with the salary cap, but several teams could be in a position to splurge on an RB1 in free agency, aiding Green Bay in that endeavor.

One is the reigning, defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. With the champs ready to let Kenneth Walker III walk, and with up to $70 million in spending money, it's not hard to imagine Jacobs signing on the dotted line to take his talents to the Emerald City.

On the other end of the competitive spectrum is the Tennessee Titans. With Cam Ward developing and Brian Daboll taking over the offense as a Crimson Tide connection for Jacobs from his collegiate career at Alabama, the Titans could be an underrated spot to flourish.

Either way, there's at least a possibility that Jacobs' NFL future isn't with the Packers.

